District 5 Lafayette Parish School Board member Britt Latiolais has announced he is seeking a second term in the Oct. 12 election.
Latiolais, 57, a lifelong resident of District 5 in southwestern Lafayette Parish, was first elected to the boar in 2014 and serves as vice president.
"Together, we balanced our budget, provided greater transparency for taxpayers, improved test scores and most importantly, we pivoted away from petty politics and refocused on what truly matters: restoring trust in the school board," he wrote in a news release. "We managed to invest more than $250 million in renovation and construction projects throughout Lafayette Parish, all without raising taxes."
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Latiolais has worked for Cintas Corporation for 19 years. He has been married to the former Sandra Menard for 33 years and is the father of one son, Brock.
Latiolais serves on the Scott Business Association and One Acadiana board of directors. He is former president of the Acadiana Football Booster Club and is known as the "Voice of the Rams" as a press box announcer during football games.
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election is Aug. 6-8.