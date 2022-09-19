Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center is making incremental steps toward building its new home across the street on St. Mary Boulevard in the heart of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The state university and the diocese completed a land-and-cash exchange in June through which UL secured church property at the former site of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital — the university will use it to build its new nursing school — and the church received cash and a 1.4-acre tract of land across the street from the present church, 501 E. St. Mary Blvd.
The current church is on 0.99 acre of land leased from UL and the church building takes up about two-thirds of it; the diocese now owns the property for the new church, located on a parking lot next to the Earl K. Long Gym at St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Circle. Church officials said they don't yet know what the new church address will be, although the church will face East St. Mary.
The Rev. Patrick Broussard, Our Lady of Wisdom pastor, said Friday the church community has been discussing building a new church for about a decade, before he arrived as pastor. He and Mary Hernandez, who oversees church development, said about 1,000 students pass through the doors of the church and student center every week.
Some days, there is simply no room to host all of the activities at Our Lady of Wisdom. They include Mass, daily and on the weekends, the coffee shop and Bible studies.
Mass attendance during the week is brisk — “We have a full Sunday, but we have a full Monday through Friday, too,” she said. The church’s best guess is that about 65% of UL students are Catholic — perhaps 12,000 — although she said, “We’re here for every student.”
Bible study has become especially active. Last year, some 220 students took Bible study at the church; this year, with additional outreach, more than 200 freshmen women have signed up.
Hernandez said the new church will help address the space shortage both for the sanctuary and for activities in the student center. The church intends to build the student center with three stories.
Catholic activity on campus began in 1923, when students formed a Newman club on campus at what was then Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute. Newman clubs, named for Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman, typically were established at state-operated colleges and universities.
Students sought a clubhouse and later a chapel and, by fundraising and with the aid of Lafayette Bishop Jules Jeanmard, purchased land on what is now University Boulevard. In 1940, the state extended to religious, fraternal and social organizations the opportunity to lease land and build on campuses. The state later pulled back on the offer, but some buildings, such as Our Lady of Wisdom, were already built. The church is on the same leased site, though the contract will end after the church moves.
Hernandez said the church has raised almost $9.5 million. The project goal has been raised from about $18 million to more than $25 million, after estimates escalated because of inflation and increased costs for building materials.
The current building seats about 425 to 450, Broussard said, while the new church will seat about 600. The property also permits establishing a small parking lot of some 30 spaces. Tests show the site provides a good foundation for construction.
The current church’s property has two substantial oak trees on the grounds. While they provide shade, they also have restricted additional building efforts.
All Masses will be offered in the church, but there are plans for a separate small chapel for private prayer and adoration.
Broussard said announcements will soon be made about an architect and contractor for the new church. He said church leaders are cognizant of the need to build the church to honor the church’s French ancestors and to keep a look that will complement the campus’ architecture. The church hopes to show new renderings of the design within a few months.
“We know they (ancestors) are Acadian, we now they came from France,” he said. “We have looked at the architectural style.”
The church will likely break ground on the project in about a year, and the timeline suggests that parish will move into the church in late 2024 or early 2025.
Hernandez said roots run deep in the church community; many students are attending the same church where their parents went to Mass as students. Parishioners and supporters have been surveyed and many hold cherished memories of the church, including weddings and other sacraments.
She said the church will help transform that area of the campus.
“There may be a new quad built over there,” she said, “which will change the landscape.”
To donate to the project, go to www.ourladyofwisdom.org/our-new-home.