A dozen Lafayette Parish School System buses have canceled routes Friday.
Ten buses will not run either their morning or afternoon routes while two buses will operate in the morning but not in the afternoon, according to updates on the LPSS Daily Transportation Report Facebook page.
The canceled routes will affect 18 schools; three buses will not run to Paul Breaux Middle and two each will not run to Northside High, Southside High, Ovey Comeaux High, S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary.
For Comeaux High, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary and S.J. Montgomery Elementary, one of the canceled routes will only affect students in the afternoon.
The other schools affected — Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, Acadiana High, Broadmoor Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Carencro High, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro Middle, Green T. Lindon Elementary, Ernest Gallet Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, Lafayette High and Lafayette Middle — will only lose one bus.
The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to the school system for more information.
Check below to see which buses are canceled and when they’re canceled.
Buses canceled both morning and afternoon:
- Bus 350: Northside High, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary and Paul Breaux Middle
- Bus 577: Acadiana High, Broadmoor Elementary
- Bus 592: Northside High, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Paul Breaux Middle
- Bus 433: S.J. Montgomery Elementary
- Bus 502: Carencro High, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro Middle
- Bus 312: Ovey Comeaux High
- Bus 351: Southside High, Green T. Lindon Elementary
- Bus 430: Southside High, Ernest Gallet Elementary
- Bus 382: Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary
- Bus 495: Evangeline Elementary, Paul Breaux Middle
Buses canceled only in the afternoon:
- Bus 307: Lafayette High, S.J. Montgomery Elementary, Lafayette Middle
- Bus 485: Ovey Comeaux High, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary
