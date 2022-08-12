A group of St. Thomas More High School parents that formed in opposition to demands by gay alumni at that Lafayette Catholic school has asked that that group, We Demand More, seek to establish a dialogue with the bishop to develop more support for students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex or asexual in all diocesan schools.
The parents group, St. Thomas More Parents for All St. Thomas More Students, also suggested the gay alums participate in broader discussions of the needs of the school. The parents group said, as well, “We wish to first acknowledge and condemn the bigotry and discrimination experienced by St. Thomas More students both past and present. There is no justification for such behavior anywhere in our modern world, especially not in a Catholic institution of learning and moral formation.”
The parents group’s response was sent Friday to We Demand More, which last week issued a statement opposing the school’s publication of a Sexual Identity Policy. That policy, which St. Thomas More High published in the front of its handbook prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, essentially prohibited the behavior and expressions of a person’s sexual identity at school that are inconsistent with Catholic principles.
The gay alumni group, which counts more than 100 members and supporters, said they were “deeply concerned” about the diocesan policy, which they say would “cause irreversible harm” to students of the diocese’s schools.
Gay alumni contacted last week talked about the pressures of attending STM while gay, and some talked about how frequently young gay people consider and attempt suicide. Lincoln Duhon, Class of 2011, who said she knew she was gay while enrolled at STM, said, “If this policy is in effect or force, kids will contemplate suicide.”
Thomas Luke, STM ’16, said, "We want direct dialogue about the damaging effects of the handbook policy. And we want to meet with students and teachers.”
By publishing their recent statement — in fact, We Demand More taped its demands to the school’s front door — “We wanted to show students that there is hope on the other side. All of our alumni made it through high school and are on the other side, happily and visibly queer, successfully leading our lives.”
The parents group, in turn, said the Sexual Identity Policy came from the diocese, not from the school, although it is published in the school handbook. It suggested, as well, that We Demand More’s statement might potentially harm the school’s start-of-the-year atmosphere and might damage the school’s image.
The parents group appealed through its statement to We Demand More to “redirect the obvious wealth of dedication, passion, compassion and resources" found in the group "toward the goal of establishing a dialogue with Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel that will hopefully lead to the development of substantive and effective support structures for LGBTQIA+ students in all diocesan schools.”
The school, the parents group said, is composed of “imperfect sons and daughters of God.”
“We admit that we can and must do better to cultivate an atmosphere of compassion, understanding and inclusion.”
A spokesperson for the diocese did not return calls Friday afternoon.