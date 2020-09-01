Lafayette Parish public school students will return to class in one week and teachers and administrators are back on campuses putting the final touches on their COVID-19 safety plans and new student protocols.

The Lafayette Parish School System and Ossun Elementary administrators did a walkthrough of the Ossun campus Tuesday, demonstrating what an elementary student’s day will be like in the COVID-19 era. Each of the district’s over 40 elementary, middle and high schools will follow the same general plan with details tailored to each campus.

Ossun Principal Kelli Clause and Assistant Principal Lorrie Venable said every step of a child’s day had to be rethought, from where early bus arrivals will sit in the morning to how to avoid line bunching as children pick up meals in the cafeteria. The kindergarten through fifth-grade campus has 76 staff members and serves approximately 536 students, with 173 of those enrolled in the Lafayette Online Academy this fall, Clause said.

“This year is going to look different, but we are going to make it the best we can and the safest we can,” Venable said.

When students arrive in the morning, a duty teacher will check students for masks. Children will enter the school building and proceed down two hallways — to the right if students are collecting a pre-packaged breakfast before class or to the left if the child isn’t getting breakfast, Clause said.

Students will follow pathways of colored dots spaced six feet apart to encourage distancing.

Early bus arrivals will be seated in a grid pattern on spaced dot markers in three hallway congregation spaces before classrooms open at 7:25 a.m.

Students picking up breakfast will weave through a maze-style walkway of cafeteria tables, following a spaced dot system like those in the hallways to avoid crowding. They’ll scan a student checkout card with their name and ID at the entrance to the cafeteria line, be handed a hot and cold baggie of food, milk and juice and exit to their classrooms, Clause said.

The new checkout cards were devised by the child nutrition office to circumvent children having to get close to cafeteria workers to say their lunch number aloud, Director of Elementary Schools Janine LaFleur said. The cards will be hooked to student backpacks, so they’ll be immediately accessible after exiting a bus or car.

“It helps move our lines quickly and helps protect our cafeteria staff from having to be quite so close to a child,” LaFleur said.

Clause said Ossun Elementary is planning to affix stickers to the back of the badges with the student’s A/B attendance day in case of a phase transition, bus number and parent information. Aside from food pickup, the badges can also be scanned for library book checkout, she said.

Students will use a similar process for lunch. Many schools with larger populations will utilize rolling metal carts with portable scanners and computers to stagger food pickups and prevent overcrowding in the cafeteria, LaFleur said. Associate Superintendent Francis Touchet said the district purchased 50 additional scanners and computers with CARES Act funds to support the roaming food delivery services.

The students will be temperature-checked once in their first morning class. Each classroom will have a box of personal protective equipment including disposable and reusable masks, a thermometer and gloves for the teacher to use during temperature checks. The teacher will keep a print log of each child’s temperature, Clause said.

The elementary students will remain in static groups throughout the day. Second- through fifth-grade students at Ossun Elementary will remain in the same pods but will transition rooms once during the day because subjects are divided across teachers. The classroom transitions will be staggered to avoid having too many groups in the hallway at the same time, the principal said.

The students will be given a 10-minute outdoor mask break during transitions so custodians can wipe down the used desks and other high-touch surfaces in the classrooms, Clause said.

In a fourth-grade classroom, the desks were spaced across the room in pairs, as close to six feet apart from other couplings as possible, Clause said. Only one desk in a pair will be used at a time and students will be seated in a zig zag pattern to increase distance between children in each row. Desks not in use will be marked with a laminated sign.

Subject-matter teachers who share the same pod of students will have their rooms arranged as mirror versions of one another, so no matter which classroom the child is in they’ll be seated in the same place to limit close contacts and assist with contact tracing, Clause said.

“It was all hands on deck. Everyone had to be part of this planning process,” she said.

A second temperature check will be performed midday, before students’ lunch period at Ossun.

If at either temperature check the child has a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, they’ll be tested a second time. If the high temperature persists, they’ll be escorted to the school’s isolation room by a member of Ossun’s 10-person COVID-19 team and assessed by the school nurse, Clause said.

The team is comprised of staff members with flexible schedules, including the librarian, P.E. teacher, assistant principal and counselors, who work on campus with all students, the principal said. The goal is to make students comfortable during a potentially frightening or anxiety-inducing moment by having a friendly face present.

“We don’t want them to be scared when they’re in here. Having a staff member escort them to give them a little emotional support on the way here is one step we’re taking and making the room look as friendly as it can be,” Nurse Maudrey Durand said.

Durand said when a child is brought to the isolation room they’ll be quickly assessed, with the nurse checking for nasal congestion, listening to the lungs if the child is coughing, observing the throat and assessing the abdomen if there’s pain. The assessment will be swift to avoid being within six feet of the potentially ill child for more than 15 minutes, she said.

Durand will be outfitted in a mask, face shield, gloves and plastic gown to avoid contaminating her clothes while caring for the children in isolation. The protective equipment will be thrown away after use around each child, she said.

Children in isolation will be provided pre-packaged baggies of crayons and coloring sheets to occupy themselves until their parents can pick them up. Parents will be able to check out their students at an exterior door in the classroom so the parents and sick children will not have to walk through the school hallways to exit, the nurse said.

Privacy walls were set up at the rear door and along the front of the room to prevent parents from seeing other children that may be in the isolation room and to provide children initial privacy while being assessed after first entering the room, Durand said.

At Ossun, if a student has a health issue not related to COVID-19, minor scrapes can be handled through the front office while more serious issues will be handled in a cordoned-off first aid station in the hallway. A member of the COVID-19 team will take over the isolation room from Durand, who will de-gown, wash up and treat the sick or injured child in the hall.

The plan is still evolving. On Tuesday, rows of seats were separated by clear or frosted plastic curtains, but guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed to recommend flame retardant fabric be used. The fabric is expected to arrive Monday, Clause said.

“This just shows you how quickly things change. We’re all about the safety of the children and the staff, so we’ll do whatever the CDC tells us to do. That’s been the biggest challenge, is keeping up with CDC guidelines and making sure we have everything in place … Everything you see today is part of our plan, but our plan is fluid and if we see something that’s not quite right definitely we’ll revisit for the safety of everyone and change things accordingly,” the principal said.

When the isolation room is cleared, the custodial staff will be alerted so the space can be sanitized after use. They’ll be similarly radioed if a potentially ill child must use the bathroom; the school has hung reversible signs signaling when a bathroom is off-limits and must be sanitized before the next use, Clause said.

Dismissal will also be staged to avoid having hundreds of students flood out of the school at one time, Assistant Principal Lorrie Venable said. Student busses will have staggered arrivals and car riders will be released outside by number. A faculty member will record car line numbers on an iPad, and they’ll be projected in real time in each classroom, she said.

Students will proceed outside when their number is shown and sit with their siblings on spaced markers until it’s time to load up and leave for the day, Venable said.

Even with all the changes, school teams are still looking for ways to keep things as normal as possible for students.

Library books will still be available but will be quarantined for three days after return, recess will be limited to the use of one set of equipment per day for each group, kids will be assigned solo Leader in Me classroom responsibilities and Ossun’s sensory room will still be available, but tools and toys will be put in a “to clean” bin after each use, academic and behavior interventionist Colleen Smith said.