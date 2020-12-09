Vincent June has been named chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, following a Wednesday vote by the Louisiana Community & Technical College System’s board of supervisors.
The vote came in executive session during the supervisors’ regular scheduled December meeting.
The new chancellor replaces former Chancellor Natalie Harder, who left SLCC on June 30 to become president at Coker University in South Carolina. She had been SLCC’s chancellor for eight years.
System President and CEO Monty Sullivan will negotiate a salary with June, who is expected to start work in the spring semester. Harder’s salary when she left SLCC was $217,895.
The vote took place under General Action items on the 17-member Board of Supervisors agenda. The meeting took place in Baton Rouge.
June, now 50, June has spent the past 25 years working in higher education, first at Florida Gulf Coast College, where he was the youngest member of the leadership team, and later at Georgia Perimeter College in metropolitan Atlanta, a two-year school and entryway to Georgia State’s university system. Among his jobs was chief enrollment officer. Enrollment grew from 15,000 to 25,600 while he was there.
He was a 2014-2015 ACE Fellow with the American Council on Education and spent his fellowship year at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio. that made him committed to his career in community colleges. He came to SLCC as vice chancellor of student services and added to the role, becoming vice chancellor of student and academic affairs.
He earned a bachelor’s in business and economics from Florida A&M, and an MBA and doctorate in educational leadership and student affairs at Washington State University.
The final four candidates included June, interim chancellor at SLCC since July 1; Mickey Best, former campus president for two-year New Mexico State University Grants; Heather Bigard, vice president at Lake-Sumter State College in Florida; and Adrian Douglas, former president of Cloud County Community College in Kansas.
The candidates were interviewed remotely in November and met for 45 minutes each with two groups that included college officials and the public.
The search committee included: Timothy W. Hardy, LCTCS Board of Supervisors and committee chair; Alterman L. “Chip” Jackson, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Tari Bradford, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Willie Mount, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Brett Mellington, manager of Business Development, Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Darcee Bex, SLCC interim vice chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs; Jeremy Bazile, attorney; , Glenn Armentor Law Corp.; Leslie Greco, ED., medical director, Iberia Medical Center; Patrick Fontenot, president/CEO, Williams Progressive Life Insurance; Patrick Gibbens, SLCC Faculty Senate president; Samantha Leger, SLCC SGA president; Tanya St. Julian, SLCC associate professor.