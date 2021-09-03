Lafayette Parish schools are preparing to take in students displaced by Hurricane Ida while recovery gets underway in parishes to the east, where many residents are facing widespread power outages, damage and limited access to resources.
Blue Rolfes, spokesperson for the Diocese of Lafayette, said diocesan schools had already enrolled some displaced students as of Thursday. She said leaders had received word from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the Archdiocese of New Orleans that more students could be expected.
The exact number of displaced students enrolled and expected was not available when this story went to print.
“We’ve heard from a lot of people inquiring about how to enroll their kids but since the wound is still so raw, so to speak, a lot of them haven’t been able to find housing yet. They’re still in the process of just trying to get themselves over here, find a place to stay and get themselves settled in so they can get the kids in classes as soon as possible,” Rolfes said.
Displaced families looking to enroll their children in Lafayette’s public school district should report to the Vermilion Conference Center at 326 Gauthier Road in Lafayette beginning Tuesday. The office will be open Monday through Friday, excluding district holidays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parents to receive assistance with registration, a Lafayette Parish School System release said.
Families will check in with the front desk receptionist then be directed to the large conference room. Masks will be required for entry and temperatures will be checked on arrival, as part of the district’s COVID-19 safety plan.
“For so many families, this is a most challenging time, and we want students impacted by the storm to have minimal disruption to teaching and learning,” the statement said.
Staff members with the district’s displaced and homeless education services team will be on hand to guide families through the process.
The office supports students displaced by hurricanes, flooding or other natural disasters, those who are residing in hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds because of lack of adequate accommodations and students who are doubled-up with family members or another family after displacement.
Allison Dickerson, LPSS spokesperson, said the team will be able to help get students uniforms and school supplies, locate necessary documents for enrollment like birth certificates, social security information and vaccination records, and contact the student’s previous school for needed documentation.
The team also has social workers on staff who can connect families to resources for shelter, food and other assistance, Dickerson said.
Dickerson said the district does not yet have an estimate of how many displaced students may enroll but “we will welcome all students to our district as we have done so in the past.”