Unnaturally colored hair was OK’d for high school students after prolonged debate at the Lafayette Parish School Board meeting Wednesday, including argument over whether language about braids and hair extensions could lead to targeting of black and other minority students.
The hair guidelines were among several dress code points updated as part of the district’s annual review of the student-parent handbook.
The two hottest issues were proposed changes that would bar all students from having hair, braids, highlights or extensions of unnatural color, like green or blue, and require students to wear matching, solid colored socks and tights.
Parents challenged the rules and said they stifled self-expression and overly focused on students of color, specifically concerned the rules about hair could be used to target students for wearing any braids or extensions, not just brightly colored ones, because of the wording of the rule.
Alicia Roberts, whose daughter attends Ovey Comeaux High, argued that social expectations around hair have changed and brightly colored or nonnatural hair colors are broadly accepted, including in many workplaces. She said students can control their focus around peers with differently colored hair and, if there’s a distraction, teachers should be able to effectively divert students’ attention back to classwork.
Roberts also said parents reached out to her concerned about the racial implications of the language.
“I sent this picture to my husband because other people sent it to me and asked me to speak up. My husband, who is a good ol’ boy Cajun from Breaux Bridge, looked at it and the first words out of his mouth were, ‘This is racist.’ I’m just letting you know that’s what parents are seeing when they see this new policy,” Roberts said.
“Braids, extensions, earrings bigger than a quarter, commenting on the fingernails, mismatched socks — those things are ridiculous, petty things that we’re worrying about and we’re not focusing on what’s important in the classroom.”
Julia Reed, an ELA teacher at S.J. Montgomery Elementary, said she was confident the district didn’t intend to discriminate against certain students, but said words matter and clarity matters. She raised concerns about over policing students by limiting their self-expression and creating more opportunities for students to incur discipline.
She advocated allowing students more freedom and instead teaching them to present themselves appropriately, rather than controlling exactly what that presentation looks like.
“As a teacher, as a parent, I don’t want to increase my students’ contact with school disciplinary measures over the color of their socks,” she said.
Board member Elroy Broussard, of District 3, said he had difficulty swallowing the language as written and wanted it clear that black students and other students of color wouldn’t be singled out for wearing naturally colored braids or extensions, styles that are popular among those student populations.
Board members tried to assuage parent concerns about the language being used to ban braids and hair extensions wholesale; they said the intent was to make the language equitable by recognizing that students can dye more than their natural hair bright colors, and a student who dyes their own hair shouldn’t be disciplined while a student who wears bright pink clip-in extensions gets a pass.
After significant back and forth, the board opted to allow high school students to have unnaturally colored hair of all kinds, while middle school and elementary school students are still barred from sporting nonnatural colors. The language about the unnaturally colored hair rule applying to braids, highlights and extensions remained in place for the lower grades.
District 4 board member Tehmi Chassion also brought a motion to kill the more restrictive socks and tights rule, instead opting to allow students to wear “school appropriate” socks and tights. Chassion said he knows banded and fun, printed socks are a big deal among students at Northside High, his alma mater, and he wants kids to maintain that sense of joy when personalizing their uniforms.
Chassion said Thursday he was surprised by the way constituents interpreted the hair rules. Chassion said he didn’t receive any calls from District 4 parents or students before the vote, but his colleague Justin Centanni was swamped with calls.
Chassion said he’s now getting calls because parents are taking to Facebook and still misinterpreting the rule as targeting braids, rather than unnaturally colored hair of all kinds. The District 4 representative said he’s happy that parents are engaged with board activity, but he’s also trying to quell the spread of misinformation.
“Of course I wouldn’t be a part of something that’s racially profiling,” he said.
“I didn’t think they needed to clarify the English of it, but apparently they did because today I’ve been getting calls. The focus should’ve been on the color, it has nothing to do with if you’re braiding your hair or not,” Chassion said.
Here are more changes to the dress code:
- All students must wear a matching pair of closed toe, closed back shoes.
- Elementary school students cannot wear heeled shoes or boots.
- No hoodies or sweatshirts with hoods. Exceptions are made for coats or jackets worn outdoors during cold or inclement weather.
- No artificial or acrylic nails for elementary and middle school students. Nails must be kept down to a quarter of an inch in length.
- No unnaturally colored hair, braids, extensions or highlights in elementary or middle school.
- Students can wear "school appropriate" socks or tights.
- No tongue piercings.
- No earrings larger than a quarter for middle school students.
- No bandanna wraps or bandanna prints allowed.