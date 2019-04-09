Several hundred Ascension Episcopal School students gathered in the Sugar Mill Pond campus’ gymnasium Tuesday to celebrate as two seniors committed to premier collegiate performing arts programs.
Seniors Catherine Anderson and Ben Tyrrell committed to Texas Christian University and the University of Arizona, respectively. Anderson will be joining the university’s vocal performance program and Tyrrell will be joining the university’s musical theater and acting program.
Ascension Episcopal Fine Arts director Joshua McClymont said the inaugural fine arts signing day is putting the school’s motto of balanced excellence into action. The students’ accomplishments involved rigorous auditions and dedication, he noted, and it’s a hard thing to achieve, just like collegiate athletic achievement.
The school wanted to celebrate that, McClymont said.
“For fine arts it can be difficult because it’s very easy to quantify an athletic success — you won regionals, you won state — but in fine arts there aren’t necessarily competitions in the same way,” McClymont said. “I think people see a good performance and they know it, but the amount of work and dedication these two put in to get to that point is extraordinary. It’s as intense as an athletic program.”
The two students have participated in the school’s performing arts program for years, while also participating in community theater, he said. Last year, Anderson and Tyrrell starred as Christine and the Phantom in the school’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
“They’ve put their fingerprints on the community,” McClymont said.
Tyrrell said community theater sparked his passion for performance. He said he first fell in love with musical theater when he discovered Lafayette’s Christian Youth Theater when he was 12 years old. After that, he was hooked.
“I like the feeling of connecting with an audience and being able to share a story with them, while we go through it together,” he said.
In a heartwarming speech honoring Tyrrell, theater director Kallie Broussard Theriot said Tyrrell was one of eight men accepted into the University of Arizona’s musical theater program. There were over 1,000 applicants to the school’s program, and only 16 students total were accepted — eight men and eight women.
It’s a testament to Tyrrell’s hard work, she said.
“He’s been an advocate for theater and choir at this school and made our program everything that it is. I don’t think our program would be what it is without his leadership,” Theriot said.
Choral director Brian Sanford had equally glowing praise for Anderson, who this summer will be participating in a program at the Washington National Opera with 29 other singers.
“She’s been a leader in every sense of the word. Her tenacity is why I have no doubt she’ll achieve many successes in the future,” he said.
Anderson said TCU was her first-choice school and she was ecstatic when she received the acceptance letter. She was accepted to other programs, including at LSU, but Anderson said she knew being in the Dallas-Fort Worth area would afford her career broad opportunities.
She said she’s proud to take part in the school’s inaugural fine arts signing day, especially to elevate the fine arts program to the status of athletic programs. As a tennis player, Anderson said, it’s important to her artistic expression is also celebrated.
“I think it’s important because the arts are a little underappreciated in reference to sports,” she said.
McClymont said he hopes celebrations like Tuesday’s will continue to bolster students’ interest in the arts and help raise the profile of the school’s program.
The program has grown exponentially in the five years he’s been at the school, he said, thanks in part to a parents’ booster organization, the Fine Arts Alliance.