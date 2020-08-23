With two substantial storms headed toward the Louisiana coast, the Diocese of Lafayette has announced that all of its Catholic schools will be closed Monday through Thursdays. Schools will reopen Friday, diocesan spokeswoman Blue Rolfes said Sunday.
The diocese's school system includes 30 schools, Rolfes said.
Rolfes asked that parents continue to keep an eye on their children’s school’s communications system for updates and relevant information during the week as
"We continue to pray for the safety of all," she said.