The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will confer undergraduate and graduate degrees during its fall 2019 commencement ceremonies Friday.
The General Assembly will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cajundome, where doctoral candidates will be hooded. Graduating seniors and faculty members will attend, wearing full academic regalia.
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, a graduate of the University, will give the commencement speech. She is CEO of Feeding America; in that role, she oversees the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second-largest charity.
Master’s and bachelor’s degrees will be conferred at ceremonies for each academic college. A schedule and locations are below.
Cajundome
• 8 a.m. College of Engineering
• 1:30 p.m. College of Liberal Arts
• 4 p.m. B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
Cajundome Convention Center - Exhibit Hall (1st floor)
• 8 a.m. University College
• 1:30 p.m. College of Education
• 4 p.m. Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Bourgeois Hall
• 8 a.m. College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
• 1:30 p.m. College of the Arts
Parking for the public at the Cajundome and Convention Center will be at Cajun Field. Public parking for ceremonies at Bourgeois Hall will be at Blackham Coliseum and at Cajun Field.
Motorists should arrive at ceremonies as early as possible to prevent traffic congestion and to streamline parking.
Security measures will be in place at the Cajundome and Convention Center, and at Bourgeois Hall. University Police officers will examine the contents of purses, bags and packages of attendees. Extremely large bags or oversized packages won’t be permitted inside venues.
Outstanding graduates
Tina Billberry is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate.
Finalists include:
David Behringer is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the Department of Biology. He has a 3.76 GPA.
Behringer’s master’s research focused on redfish. By identifying their movements and dietary habits, he demonstrated the importance of saltmarsh habitats to the survival of juvenile redfish. This is critical to stabilizing redfish populations along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Tina Billberry is the fall semester’s overall honoree. In addition, she represents the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions as its Outstanding Master’s Graduate and has a 4.0 GPA.
Billberry examined the use of electronic cigarettes in adolescents and developed a video presentation based on her findings. Her other research projects focused on reducing death rates from sepsis in patients transferred from rural hospitals, and on improved screenings for breast and lung cancers.
Raven Douglas is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the Department of Psychology. She has a 3.8 GPA.
Her master’s thesis research explored how anxiety affected risk recognition among victims of sexual assault.
James Guillory III is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the Department of Industrial Technology. He will graduate with a master’s degree in systems technology. Guillory has a 4.0 GPA.
He conducted his master’s research in the University’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Center. There, Guillory focused on solar-powered charging stations. He also helped create wireless monitoring networks for solar and wind hybrid energy generation systems.
Jessica Wojtkiewicz is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. She has a 4.0 GPA.
Wojtkiewicz’s research focused on improving the performance of short-term solar irradiance forecasting techniques. This is often a challenge for solar plant operators because of the variability and uncertainty of weather conditions.
Alyssa Zeringue is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the School of Kinesiology. She has a 4.0 GPA.Working alongside a faculty researcher, Zeringue examined the use and effects of exercise supplements. Her research skills led to an appointment as a graduate student researcher at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center. There, she worked in the Skeletal Muscle Physiology Department.
Victoria Furka is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate. In addition to being the spring semester’s overall honoree, Furka represents the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences as its Outstanding Graduate. Furka is a biology major minoring in chemistry. She has a 4.0 GPA.
McKenzie Baumgartner is the Outstanding Graduate from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. Baumgartner, a nursing major, has a 3.28 GPA.
Claire Carriere is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Liberal Arts. She is a strategic communication major with a concentration in organizational communication. Her GPA is 3.87.
John Champagne is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Engineering. An electrical and computer engineering major, he has a 3.97 GPA.
Katelyn Clay is the Outstanding Graduate for the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration. She is a marketing major with a 4.0 GPA.
Bethany LeJeune is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of the Arts. She is a visual arts major with a concentration in painting. Lejeune has a 3.87 GPA.
Katelynn Schonekas is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Education. She is an early childhood education major with a 3.75 GPA.
Anita Woolwine is the Outstanding Graduate for University College. She is a majoring in general studies with a concentration in behavioral science. Woolwine has a 3.84 GPA.