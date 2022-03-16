Three new teachers have been added to the ranks of Teacher Awards top finalists after the 2022 Teacher Awards on Wednesday honored a new class of Lafayette Parish educators.
Morgan Mercado of Woodvale Elementary was named the Elementary School Top Finalist.
Mercado has been teaching for six years, five of which have been spent at her alma mater, Woodvale Elementary, where she teaches fourth grade gifted ELA and social studies. Mercado also serves as a technology coach and, together with her twin sister Taylor Wallace, she launched a robotics club at the school. Mercado hopes to give back by serving on LPSS’s teacher advisory panel and mentoring student teachers.
Charity Turpeau of Acadian Middle School was named the Middle School Top Finalist.
Turpeau began teaching in 2006 and has battled through personal health struggles, including a dual kidney and pancreas transplant, to inspire students in the classroom. Turpeau teaches math at Acadian Middle and also serves as the coach for the school’s cheerleading team.
Scotty Walker of Lafayette High School was named the High School Top Finalist.
Walker has been at Lafayette High for 29 years. The instrumental music teacher and band director has led his pupils to some of the world’s most prestigious performance venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, and netted numerous awards. He currently serves as President of the Louisiana Music Educators Association.
There were four finalists in each category chosen from a pool of 1,800 nominees, put forward by students, parents, fellow educators and former pupils in nomination letters. The teachers come from public, private and charter schools in Lafayette Parish.
United Way of Acadiana hosted the 24th annual awards Wednesday night in conjunction with Love Our Schools at the Heymann Center for the Performing Arts, the first in-person awards ceremony in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s ceremony was held virtually.
United Way took over the long-running celebration after merging with the Lafayette Education Foundation and assuming management of their programs.
Beyond the top finalists, the Lafayette Parish Teachers of the Year – Stacy Stutes of Woodvale Elementary, Heather Gregory of Broussard Middle and Nick Richert of Lafayette High – and three mentor teachers working with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Education – Kara Rutherford, Ellen Louviere and Catherine Hartweck – were honored.
