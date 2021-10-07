Over the past month, a viral social media challenge has driven young people across the country to rip soap dispensers off bathroom walls, steal classroom items and even remove toilets from bathroom stalls. Now, authorities say, a new challenge is encouraging them to assault teachers.

A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly assaulted her physically disabled teacher as part of the “devious licks” TikTok challenge, according to WBRZ.

The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School, where 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson was caught on video punching a 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground.

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by the challenge circulating on TikTok, which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers.

Lafayette Parish Superintendent Irma Trosclair sent a letter to parents Tuesday regarding incidents at local schools.

"School districts across the country are responding to theft and vandalism of school property and other concerning behaviors after students started posting videos of themselves on TikTok completing destructive challenges," Trosclair said.

"Our district is not immune to this concerning trend. What may have started as minor pranks, has now turned into costly repairs and replacements, restricted access to bathrooms, and other distractions from the important work schools are doing to keep students safe, and learning in person. Not only is the damage expensive to repair, stolen items are difficult to replace during the pandemic. Now we hear the challenges are escalating, and kids are being encouraged to hit or slap a staff member, moving from property damage to violence."

When asked for details, a school system spokesperson on Wednesday wouldn't release information about Lafayette Parish schools that may have sustained damage.

Trsoclair said in her letter that there would be serious consequences for any students caught participating in the pranks.

"Please make sure your student realizes that these challenges are not innocent pranks," she said. "Serious disciplinary action will be imposed on students being destructive or displaying any inappropriate behavior. Restitution will be made for damaged property. Additionally, theft, vandalism, and striking a teacher will lead to police involvement. No exceptions will be made for such behaviors."

On Thursday, TikTok issued a statement on Twitter, along with a guide for parents produced in collaboration with the national Parent Teachers Association.

"The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere," the company said on its offcial Twitter account. "And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed."