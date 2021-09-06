Truman Early Childhood Education Center is on its way to a full physical overhaul after the Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to use $26.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to rebuild the campus.

Truman, located at 200 Clara St. in Lafayette, was built in the 1950s and was one of several district properties marked for replacement in the 2010 Facilities Master Plan. The school typically serves about 400 to 450 students in the district’s Pre-K 4 population.

The plan is to build the new center on the existing site. Students will remain in the current building throughout construction and once complete, the original building will be demolished, with the exception of the gymnasium, according to the school board agenda.

The gymnasium had air-conditioning added in 2018 at the same time LPSS added A/C to high school gyms around the district.

School board members Elroy Broussard and Tehmi Chassion said there were clear parameters for the use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, referred to as ESSER III, approved in the American Rescue Plan. While not all infrastructure projects could qualify, Truman’s needs aligned with goals for COVID-19 mitigation.

On the board agenda, ESSER III-qualified reasons included expanding the average classroom footprint from 773 to 1,000 sq. ft. to support social distancing, improving air quality through a new HVAC system and new windows, and establishing a single point of enter to better monitor and direct the flow of students and visitors to campus to support COVID-19 safety protocols.

The two board members met with staff to review the criteria, then asked central office staff to re-confirm Truman’s eligibility for the funds with the Louisiana Department of Education, whom the district must submit plans for their federal COVID-19 relief allotment to, before making the move. Once confirmed, they wanted to move quickly to get the process started, they said.

“I jumped for joy,” Chassion said.

Christine Duay, LPSS early childhood development director, said a new facility will better reflect the quality learning happening inside Truman. The cinderblock building doesn’t give off the most inviting impression, and the smaller classroom sizes can make a tight fit for the various learning centers and interactive features needed to engage the children, she said.

The new space will ideally have bathrooms in or next to each classroom, have ample cabinets, counter space and closets to store the themed curricular and play materials for each class, enclosed hallways and modern infrastructure to support the school’s technology needs.

“I think it’ll bring into alignment visually everything else that’s going on over there that’s fabulous. When you drive by you can tell it’s a much older facility but if you go into a classroom you can see the magic that’s actually going on for our youngest students,” Duay said.

Duay was assistant principal at Ernest Gallet Elementary in Youngsville during the 1999-2000 school year when the school opened, and said she vividly remembers the excitement from faculty, parents and the community on the first day.

“If I had to explain it to someone else that wasn’t part of opening a new school, I would say it’s like purchasing a new vehicle. You get in the car and nothing smells like a brand new car. There’s that level of pride in the community, in the staff, in the families that my child goes to this school,” Duay said.

Pre-K is not universal in Lafayette Parish. Students at Truman are served primarily through grant programs and funding avenues like the Cecil J. Picard LA 4 Early Childhood Program and Title 1 that help socio-economically disadvantaged students from around the parish gain access to high-quality early learning programs, the early childhood director said.

With 90% of brain development happening from birth to age 5, it’s important children’s brains are appropriately stimulated to ensure their progress, Duay said.

In July, LPSS released “Pathway to an A: LPSS Vision 2024” outlining the district’s goal of achieving an A district rating by 2024. The Lafayette Parish School System is currently ranked a B under the Louisiana Department of Education’s current scoring system.

Broussard, whose District 3 includes Truman, said strong early education options are critical to achieving that goal. Children need to enter kindergarten equipped with basic skills, like the ability to read and write, or they’ll quickly fall behind; pre-K and early education programs are the best way to ensure they develop on grade level or higher, he said.

“We’ll only be an A district if we’ve got early childhood in place….Truman has to play a vital part to make Lafayette an A district. It’s impossible without it,” Broussard said.

Infrastructure investment has been the centerpiece of school board efforts over the last six years, which includes the construction of two new schools on Lafayette Parish’s southside and multiple wing additions. While some efforts have focused on Lafayette’s northside, Broussard and Chassion said there’s a pervasive feeling of not wanting to be left behind.

The availability of the ESSER III funds for Truman is fortuitous because the district is setting out on projects to rebuild Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High and Prairie Elementary. The goal is that Truman’s overhaul will be the first phase of school infrastructure investment on the northside, with aims to redo Northside High, J.W. Faulk and build a multi-sport complex in years to come, Chassion said.

Broussard is a lifelong Truman neighborhood resident and is hopeful investing in the neighborhood via a new school will be an economic boost for the area.

“It’s a boost in my community and it shows that we care and are concerned about the education of every student in the parish of Lafayette, not just those on one side of town versus the other,” Broussard said.

“Our babies — they deserve the best just like everybody else in Lafayette,” Chassion said.