Green T. Lindon Elementary Principal Ginger Richard was sliding her lunch into the teacher’s workroom microwave when the email popped up on her phone Tuesday: “Semifinalists for 2022 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards.”
Richard was among 24 elementary, middle and high school principals honored as semifinalists for the state recognition program, an annual partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education, Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals to honor outstanding principals and teachers. Finalists will be named on May 25 at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit, the Louisiana Department of Education said in a statement.
The elementary principal is a 17-year educator who taught first grade and ESL students, then worked as a math coach and curriculum coordinator, before finally landing in administration at Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville. Richard has been at the school since 2016, first as an assistant principal and now as principal, she said.
While Richard’s name was featured on the list, it’s the work of everyone — teachers, students and staff — that put it there, she said.
“I’m hopeful for my school community. I feel like my leadership is a direct reflection of what the school is. I want everyone to have that celebration. I feel like it’s not just celebrating my success or what I’ve done. I want everyone to know how great this school is,” Richard said.
The Green T. Lindon principal said she’s been pulled toward education since childhood. Her aunts gifted her teacher manuals and friends visiting Richard’s home were recruited to play school, with Richard serving as teacher. As an adult, she said she values the process of helping a child reach his or her highest potential.
“When we look at a child’s life we’re only a small piece of that child’s life, however we set the foundation for where that child is going to go in life. We’ll eventually just be a memory however we want what we do to have lasting effects. That’s what draws me to teaching,” Richard said.
To make a positive impact at Green T. Lindon, Richard said she’s focused on building trust and relationships with students, parents and teachers. She works side-by-side with educators on instructional practices, lesson planning and assessment, and said classroom learning is her highest priority. Beyond her role as principal, Richard said she’s personally invested in the school’s success as a Youngsville resident and mother, with a son in third grade at the school.
Green T. Lindon Assistant Principal Nancy Credeur said Richard’s focus on trust and relationship building “makes all the difference in the world.” Credeur has worked alongside Richard as an administrator for two years, and the women initially met years ago as teachers at Ridge Elementary. Credeur described her boss as caring, compassionate, funny and dedicated.
The assistant principal said Richard is transparent, honors staff members’ opinions and perspectives, is committed to meeting the needs of students and faculty, consistently reviews plans post-execution and looks for ways to improve, and treats everyone as an individual with their own lives and needs. She lets teachers prioritize their families and is flexible to their outside needs, which helps teachers be present at school and eases stress, Credeur said.
The state recognition is well deserved, she said.
“Now everyone can see what we see every day,” Credeur said.
Richard said her vision for the school is to keep pushing for growth, not just in test scores, but in the development of the whole individual for both students and faculty. In 2019, the school rose to an “A” rating and was recognized as a top gains, outstanding growth and equity honoree by the Louisiana Department of Education, based on LEAP scores. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but Richard said she’s committed to maintaining the school’s forward momentum.
“Within the last few years I feel like we’ve molded ourselves into something that’s unstoppable. When I say unstoppable, I mean we’re not at our fullest potential — we’re good, we’re really good — however I feel like at this point the sky is the limit for us as a school,” Richard said.