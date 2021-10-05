Jerome Robinson has been chosen as the new director of child welfare and attendance for Lafayette Parish Schools, according to a Monday statement from the school system. His appointment follows the retirement of Steve Frugé. The department is responsible for designing and implementing effective interventions in the areas of attendance, discipline, and dropout prevention.
“Mr. Robinson will be such an asset to our organization,” Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair said. "He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him. I am pleased that he has joined our team.”
Robinson has more than 25 years of experience in education, including as a classroom teacher, an athletics coach, assistant principal and principal. He most recently served as supervisor of child welfare and attendance/athletics for the St. Landry Parish School System, a position he held for eight years. Prior to that, he was a principal at both the high school and elementary levels in St. Landry Parish.
“I am looking forward to continuing my work with students and helping them remain focused on their academics," Robinson said. "Keeping students engaged and setting students on the right path now helps them on their journey toward adulthood.”
Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education/social studies from Grambling State University and a master’s of supervision and administration from Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge.