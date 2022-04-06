Three Acadiana region principals are being celebrated for the mark they’ve left on their schools after being named semifinalists for the 2021 Louisiana Principal of the Year.
Each year the Louisiana Department of Education honors principals and teachers through recognition programs.
This year, Angela Godwin of Eaton Park Elementary in Abbeville, Nicole Morrison of Leonville Elementary in Leonville and Christopher Shirley of Stephensville Elementary in Morgan City were among the 24 administrators named semifinalists in the competition.
The principals each said they view the recognition as a win for their whole team, because they view themselves on equal footing with their larger school teams; the success they’ve achieved didn’t happen alone, they said.
While humbled by the moment, the principals said it’s also invigorating.
“This just put a whole bunch more gas in my tank,” Godwin said of the accolade.
Angela Godwin, Eaton Park Elementary in Abbeville, Vermilion Parish
Teaching runs in Angela Godwin’s blood.
Her mother and other family members were teachers and Godwin said she similarly felt the call to teach from a young age. She threw herself into tutoring as a kid and after one semester of second-guessing while at the now-University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she committed to her teaching career, she said.
Godwin has led Eaton Park, a pre-K to second grade school of about 460 students, for six years. She described the school as a hidden gem, and she credits its wholehearted embrace of the Leader in Me program for building a foundation of servant leadership, respect and striving. In fall 2021, the school was recognized as a Leader in Me Lighthouse certified school.
The principal said she personally thrives on bringing out the best in others.
She works daily to empower students by ensuring everyone takes responsibility for the school, whether through the morning announcements, caring for the school garden or being a classroom leader. Godwin said she similarly encourages staff, looking at herself and all employees as being on a level playing field and creating opportunities for all team members to show leadership.
The Eaton Park principal said the strong school culture is evidenced by the school’s high retention rate. Having consistency in staffing makes a difference for students, which is especially important now as schools nationwide struggles with teacher shortages, she said.
“We get one shot at cultivating these little ones and attending to all their needs, whether the needs are physical, emotional, social, academic — the whole child is considered when educating them. I feel that’s my calling from God, and it’s to lead others to have that same vision and get on board,” Godwin said.
Nicole Morrison, Leonville Elementary in Leonville, St. Landry Parish
Nicole Morrison’s journey to a career in education was less clear cut.
Morrison, a Northside High graduate, began serving as an assistant softball coach at her alma mater while earning a degree in athletic training from UL. While waiting to return to school for her masters, she was asked to cover a PE class for a teacher on maternity leave and was bitten by the teaching bug, she said.
When she returned to UL, it was to receive a degree in elementary education, which she followed with a master’s in counseling education and a doctorate in educational leadership.
Morrison spent the bulk of her career in the Lafayette Parish School System, moving from teaching to counseling to running the district’s family literacy program before moving to Leonville Elementary, where she’s been principal for four years.
Morrison said she prides herself on being a good listener, getting in the trenches alongside her team and lifting as many staff members as possible into leadership positions through school-based committees.
Leonville Elementary serves 640 kids in pre-K through eighth grade. Morrison said she’s worked hard to bring the community into the school and encourage engagement, not just from parents, but from businesses, civic groups and local government by attending local meetings and exercising an open-door policy for everyone.
That tight-knit relationships are a point of pride, she said.
“I understand this school is the hub of the community and there’s a lot of pride when it comes to the school. I believe in getting input from all of the stakeholders, as far as the vision and where we’re going as a school, and ways we’re trying to grow. ... We want to make sure our kids leave us not only prepared for high school, but leave us good kids as well,” Morrison said.
Christopher Shirley, Stephensville Elementary in Morgan City, St. Martin Parish
Christopher Shirley’s journey into education, and administration, similarly hinged on things falling into place at the right time.
Prior to graduating from LSU with degrees in philosophy and French, Shirley didn’t have a plan. When he graduated, the Morgan City native fell into a job teaching French in Franklin and saw the power teachers have to create positive change in students’ lives.
He committed to a career in education, earning his teaching certification and then pursuing a masters in educational leadership. After one year teaching at Stephensville Elementary, the outgoing principal recommended he apply for the job. At 29, Shirley said he was intimidated , but he took the plunge.
Shirley has now led the school for four years. Stephensville serves roughly 130 students in pre-K through eighth grade, with an average grade size of 12 students, he said.
“You get to really know the people that you’re teaching, you get to know the families that you’re serving. The kids can’t hide when you can really see through them because you’ve known them for so long, and that’s pretty powerful. It’s knowing how to help kids prevent mistakes that you know they’re about to make. That always is pretty fun. You can develop stronger bonds with kids and motivate them to make better decisions,” Shirley said.
The school is a model for how transformative small classroom sizes can be for children, but the principal said he’s confident they would perform well even with a larger population because of the experienced staff and culture of trust and helpfulness on campus.
Shirley said he views himself in a role of support on campus, empowering teachers to make their own decisions and stepping in to provide what’s needed to make the best learning and growth outcomes possible, whether that’s securing new supplies or sitting with a child one-on-one.
In his four years as principal, the Stephensville leader said he’s especially proud of how they’ve invested in the whole child by increasing daily physical education time and creating an environment where learning is celebrated and cool.