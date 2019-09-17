Last week, the Lafayette Parish School Board approved a $600,000 funding increase for the wing addition projects at neighboring Acadian Middle and Evangeline Elementary schools to resolve issues discovered during construction.
The construction project is part of an effort to reduce portable classrooms at nine elementary and middle schools across the district. The wing additions at Acadian and Evangeline are being managed as one project by Architects Southwest and M.D. Descant Construction. The project will replace 28 portable classrooms at Evangeline and four portable classrooms at Acadian.
Construction for the joint project was originally expected to cost about $7.38 million. With architect fees, surveying costs and other project expenditures, the total cost of the project is now $9.7 million, Kyle Bordelon, LPSS facilities and planning director, said.
This is the second time additional money has been devoted to the project since its groundbreaking in late May. In June, the school system informed the school board an additional $878,234 would be used to improve drainage issues in the Evangeline parking lot and Acadian bus driveway.
The area would fill with roughly 6 inches of standing water during heavy storms and drain slowly, the district said. Contractors found the underground drainage piping was undersized for its service area and there were also areas of failed concrete in the driveway and parking lot.
Additionally, Lafayette Planning and Zoning requested the school system install another fire hydrant and fire truck access driveway at the back of the property, the agenda said.
The money didn’t require board approval because the project budget included a contingency fund. Emergency money was available because the bid price was below the project’s expected cost, the agenda said.
The funding increase Wednesday required board approval because the funding needs went above what was already budgeted for the project. The additional monies were taken from portions of the Self-funded Construction Fund.
Groundbreakings at Acadian, Evangeline and Ridge latest push to replace portable classrooms in Lafayette
The board approved the additional expenses in a 9-0 vote without public discussion.
The second increase was required after “multiple unforeseen issues” were discovered during construction, according to the board meeting agenda. District 2 board member Tommy Angelle, who represents the two schools, said surprises aren’t uncommon with buildings that are decades old.
Historic records noting where lines and piping were laid, how deep and wide weren’t as accurate as the team thought at the outset of the project. Besides not being where they anticipated, what they found was not up to today’s code standards, Angelle said.
While working to improve the drainage issue, contractors discovered both the 8-inch main water service line and electrical service lines were installed too shallow and would conflict with the new drainage piping, the agenda said. Lafayette Utilities System recommended the electrical service lines be relocated and upgraded to meet the schools’ future needs.
Additionally, crews also determined the schools’ fire alarm and intercom systems would need to be replaced because both were between 20 to 30 years old.
Altogether, the project’s construction cost has increased by approximately $1.47 million since work began in May. Angelle said if a project of this magnitude is going to be done it needs to be done correctly.
“Obviously, we want our children to be safe. It has to be up to the current codes today,” he said. “What we found was just not acceptable for today.”
Bordelon, the LPSS planning and facilities director, said they expect the project to remain on its planned 12-month construction schedule and wrap next summer, barring any major weather delays. He said it’s impossible to know whether there will be additional hiccups in the project, but they’re hopeful things will progress smoothly from here.
“Hopefully we won’t run into any more surprises,” he said.