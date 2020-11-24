Middle and high school students in Lafayette Parish’s public schools will transition back to a hybrid in-person and virtual learning schedule after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced the change Tuesday as students prepared to depart for the Thanksgiving break. Middle and high school students had begun a gradual transition back to full in-person learning Nov. 9, but a recent rise in novel coronavirus cases in the community led the school system to shift course.

Two high schools -- David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Southside High -- were recently closed to in-person learning after a high number of students were quarantined after exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals. Those students will join their peers in returning to a hybrid schedule on Nov. 30, a statement from district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said.

“While we know that face-to-face instruction is best for all students, our goal is to take proactive actions now to avoid closing schools entirely. We recognize that this is a fluid situation, and we will continue to evaluate and adjust our learning model based on the most current information we have available,” Dickerson said.

Schools in Lafayette Parish reported almost one-third of all student COVID-19 cases in one week Novel coronavirus case numbers in Acadiana schools are rising in accordance with a spike in cases in communities around the state, illustratin…

Middle and high school students will continue on the hybrid schedule at least through the end of the fall semester. The district said an announcement regarding plans for how students will return on Jan. 4 will come before the holiday break.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair has urged families in district communications to remain diligent in adhering to virus mitigation efforts, including at home and over the holidays, including wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“Every member of our community plays a part in helping to slow the spread of this virus, as well as keeping our students in school,” Trosclair said in the statement.

Students will be on a “B” week schedule when they return Nov. 30, meaning students considered in the “B” attendance group will have in-person classes on Friday. Elementary school students will continue to attend fully in-person classes.