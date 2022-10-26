La Fondation Louisiane will honor Michael Doucet and Beausoleil on Nov. 6 at the annual Franco-Fête 2022, a French-themed luncheon fundraiser to benefit the scholarship program for The Council For The Development Of French In Louisiana.
The luncheon will be from noon-2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the ballroom at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, 111 Heymann Blvd., Lafayette.
William Arceneaux, member and chairperson of La Fondation Louisiane, said the organization will present Doucet and Beausoleil with the Marquis de Lafayette Award 2022, which honors a person or group that has contributed to promoting Louisiana's unique French history and culture.
BeauSoleil has recorded more than 30 albums, received 12 Grammy Award nominations and won two Grammys in more than 40 years as a band.
Arceneaux said La Fondation Louisiane initiated the luncheon some 25 years ago to generate money for CODOFIL scholarships. The luncheon and state sales of Cajun-themed license plates are the only funding mechanisms to generate funding for the scholarships.
“There is no state money in the CODOFIL budget for scholarships and that has been the case for decades,” Arceneaux said in a letter. “LFL's primary vehicle for raising money to fund these scholarships is our annual fundraiser, Franco-Fête.
“Regrettably, due to Madame Covid, we have been unable to hold this event in recent years. We are bringing the event back this year.”
Jennifer Rodriguez, academic specialist for CODOFIL, said scholarships include those for high school students, one to France and others to the Université Sainte-Anne in Pointe-de-l'Église, Nova Scotia.
She said CODOFIL also funds programs to train French immersion teachers. Some work toward graduate degrees and some seek alternate certification without a master’s.
Arceneaux said a new scholarship funded in the name of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco will be presented for University of Louisiana at Lafayette students to attend school at the University of Namur in Belgium. Lafayette and Namur are sister cities.
Rodriguez said an agreement for that exchange will be signed in November and the first UL Lafayette student will enroll in Namur in fall semester 2023. A student at Namur will enroll at UL Lafayette the following spring.
She said the scholarship program has been affected both in fund raising and travel since 2020 because of COVID-19.
Arceneaux said corporate sponsors can participate by purchasing a table of eight with preferred seating for $5,000. They will receive recognition in all event print material and publicity in news releases.
Co-hosts/table sponsors can buy tickets for a table for eight for $1,500 and will be listed in the event program as a co-host.
Individual tickets cost $125 per person -- $100 per ticket is tax-deductible as a contribution to La Fondation Louisiane – and are available at the door. All tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at https://Franco-Fete-2022.eventbrite.com or by making a check payable to Franco-Fête 2022 and mailing it to Treasurer, La Fondation Louisiane, PO Box 1366, Jennings, Louisiana 70546.
Information: 337-291-5474.