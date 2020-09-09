The much anticipated return to school was realized for Lafayette public school students this week as educators began orienting students on COVID-19 safety protocols and easing students back into a classroom setting after nearly six months apart.

Lafayette Superintendent Irma Trosclair said Wednesday morning first reports from school leaders and teachers were positive and everyone “was in a good place.” Portions of the plan are shifting as changes are needed or people find more efficient methods, but so far things have run smoothly, and the students are adapting well, she said.

“We’ve been very, very impressed with the preparation, the planning and the thought that has gone into meeting the safety needs of students and staff,” she said.

Students’ first day of in-person classes were split between Tuesday and Wednesday as students began school on the district’s Phase 2 hybrid learning schedule, with students split between A and B groups. The first- through fifth-grade students will shift to full-time in-person learning Monday, while pre-K and kindergarten students will begin their orientation period Monday and shift to full-time Sept. 21.

Sixth- through 12th-grade students will remain on the hybrid plan while the state remains in Phase 2 of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reopening plan.

Transportation, always a hurdle for the roughly 32,000-student district, has been running effectively and without major complaint so far, the superintendent said. The transportation department redesigned and tested route plans over the summer to assess how doubling up routes would work since buses can only operate at 50% capacity, equal to 36 students.

Trosclair said adjustments may be made as route numbers firm up. Total bus rider numbers won’t be finalized until pre-K and kindergarten students start classes and parents finish adjusting plans. The number of car riders does seem to be up as parents follow district advice to drive students when possible.

A similarly fluid approach will be taken with other elements of the district plan as new guidance is handed down from the state and federal education departments and from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Changes will be made when needed, the superintendent said.

“Plans are written on paper, but they’re not written in stone because the situation is a fluid one,” Trosclair said.

District staff members are alternating between school campuses this week and next to offer support to school teams navigating the new protocols and procedures, she said. Afterward, district staff will continue to monitor schools alongside school-level leadership teams to make sure “we don’t let our guard down” and keep the same diligence with safety protocols in the middle of the year as in the beginning, she said.

“There is no other priority this year other than the safety and health of our employees and of our students. Of course, we want them learning, but we want them learning in a safe environment,” Trosclair said.

A big change for the district this fall is growth in the Lafayette Online Academy. District spokesperson Allison Dickerson said Tuesday 8,500 students were enrolled in the online learning program, but the number continues to fluctuate.

Those students also began the onboarding and orientation process Tuesday and should have received an email with a link to an orientation video. Trosclair said LOA students will follow a similar path to in-person students the first week of school, with a focus on learning new protocols and getting the necessary tools before beginning instruction on Monday.

It’s important all families ensure they have a current email address and phone number listed on their parent account to receive communications from the district and LOA, she said.

Student success this fall, both for hybrid learners and LOA students, partly hinges on consistent access to computer devices and reliable internet access. Devices for students in kindergarten through second grade remain on order but are expected to arrive this month, while the district is “in good shape” to meet the device needs of third through 12th grade students, including those in LOA, Trosclair said.

The district and Love Our Schools, through their Link & Learn partnership, are close to finalizing contracts with local internet providers to cover the cost of academic internet access for qualifying families in need.

Meanwhile, with devices for previously counted students still out for delivery, students new to the district have been informed they’ll need to provide their own device, including students in the Lafayette Online Academy. Trosclair said approximately 500 non-LPSS students have joined the system to attend LOA, not counting students new to in-person schools, and the volume makes acquiring the additional devices difficult.t

“It’s not only about us not being able to provide or us not trying to, orders are backlogged for months. To try to place an order…my goodness the Chromebooks were ordered when CARES Act money came out this summer and those weren’t set to get to us until November or December,” she said.

The Lafayette school system is also in the process of onboarding student evacuees from Lake Charles and other areas of southwest Louisiana struck hard by Hurricane Laura. Dickerson said as of Friday 80 students were registered in the system as evacuees.

Families displaced by Hurricane Laura interested in enrolling their children should visit the district’s homeless education services department at the Vermilion Conference Center at 326 Gauthier Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

School was originally slated to start Aug. 17, but was delayed until after Labor Day so the school system could “do our part to slow down the spread,” Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner said in an Aug. 4 interview after the announcement to delay.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, Louisiana Office of Public health Region 4 medical director, and representatives from area hospitals backed the decision to delay after analyzing existing case spread and strain on the health care system.

One area of interest was hospital bed and ICU bed capacity. Hospitalizations for Region 4, which included Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, peaked at 304 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on July 22. Hospitalizations were down to 244 when the school system announced its delay, but still higher than at other points in the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to trend downward in Region 4, but only 13 ICU beds — 8.2% of all ICU beds in the region — were available mid-day Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. By comparison, the state’s eight other health regions had between 18.5% to 57.7% ICU bed capacity available, with most falling between roughly 28% and 35% availability.

In August, there was an average of at least 34 ICU beds available per day in Region 4.

Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes, the two largest hospital systems in Acadiana, confirmed last week a drop in COVID-19 patients, even though ICU beds were nearing capacity. That's due, in part, to patient transfers from Lake Charles hospitals in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Spokespersons for the two hospital systems said they were treating below 30 and 40 COVID-19 patients, respectively.

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.