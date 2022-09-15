With its inclusion this week on the good school list at U.S. News & World Report, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has completed a prestigious double dose of lofty plaudits. In late August, The Princeton Review also listed UL Lafayette among its 388 top four-year colleges.
“If you make the lists, that in itself is important recognition,” said DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management. “You don’t get tired of being on the lists.”
Bowie said university leaders pay attention to the lists and consider where they might make improvements, depending on how UL Lafayette is rated or mentioned.
UL Lafayette was included among national universities by U.S. News & World Report, which makes for tough competition. That’s where the nation’s top schools are considered, among them Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Stanford and Yale. UL Lafayette was rated at 331 of 443 similar institutions considered.
It was also included among top public universities, where universities like the University of California, Berkeley; UCLA; Michigan; Virginia; and North Carolina are rated. Among top public universities, UL Lafayette was rated No. 169.
The Princeton Review simply rated UL Lafayette among the top 388 – it does not rank in numerical order the 388 that make the cut.
The two reviews take different approaches to rating the nation’s campuses. U.S. News & World Report assessed 1,500 institutions that granted bachelor’s degrees, using 17 measures of academic quality. Having a ranked football team did not boost these ratings -- it's mostly about the academics.
“Only academic data from our surveys and reliable third-party sources are used to calculate each ranking factor,” U.S. News & World Report said. “We do not factor nonacademic elements like social life and athletics; we do not conduct unscientific straw polls for use in our computations; and schools' ranks are not manipulated to coddle business relationships.”
The Princeton Review relied heavily on 160,000 students surveyed. It measured academic prowess as well as student life. So having a “beautiful campus,” “friendly atmosphere” and “amazing faculty” mattered plenty -- as it often does to students.
The Princeton Review made note of the “abundance of scholarship opportunities” on campus; U.S. News & World Report noted UL Lafayette’s social mobility. Both were important.
“We are moving people from one place in their lives to a place where they want to be,” Bowie said of social mobility. “We are making a difference.”
Bowie said all of that matters to students who are choosing the right school and to parents who appreciate quality education that’s affordable.
Bowie said in conversations with high school administrators and counselors, the range of strengths noted by The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report -- the quality of academics, comfort of campus and the return on investment – give UL Lafayette recruiters plenty to talk about when visiting high schools or talking with prospective students.
“We find in recruitment conversations with administrators and guidance counselors (the rankings) make a difference,” he said. “It helps them understand us as far as overall quality.”