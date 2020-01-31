Six members from the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana and Kiwanis Lt. Governor Andrew Dozier surprised about 300 third- through fifth-grade students at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School on Friday, doling out certificates, bumper stickers and handshakes in recognition of the students’ hard work.

Each recipient was recognized for bringing up their grades in at least one subject over the past nine weeks. Several students were also honored as Super B.U.G.s for improving their grades across all subjects — English language arts, math, science and social studies. The B.U.G. program is a national Kiwanis program for students ages 6 to 12.

The presentations were met with smiles, fists punched in the air in victory and encouraging words from students to their peers. “Good job, Khloe!” one third-grade student cheered as her friend walked to the front of the room. In other classrooms students made impressed faces and “oohed and aahed” when their peers earned the Super B.U.G. designation.

Every student was celebrated with a “Kiwanis one clap” when their name was called, with everyone in the room raising their hands to clap in unison at the count of three.

The Kiwanis Club of Acadiana has sponsored the program at Middlebrook, previously Plantation Elementary, for at least 10 years, club members said. President John Arceneaux said the group hopes to expand the recognition program to other Lafayette area schools in the future.

Friday’s visit was Arceneaux’s first time attending the certificate handout and he said he loved seeing the smiles on the students’ faces and their pride that their hard work paid off. He said encouraging that work ethic and supporting students is critical because the students are the future of the community, and their success early on can set the tone for their life as adults.

Arceneaux said support from the community can make an impact and drive home to the students that people outside their immediate circle of family, friends and teachers care about their wellbeing.

“The children that are doing well need to be rewarded for doing well and the children that are struggling need to be incentivized to get to that next level,” he said.

Each student who brings up their grades throughout the year is invited to an end of the year ice cream party hosted by the group and entered to win prizes. Last year, the club gave bikes away to four students. The announcement was met with gasps and cheers from the students, who looked around the room excitedly at the thought of earning a sweet treat.

Assistant principal Anna Kedinger said the B.U.G. program is special because in a large school like Middlebrook, which has roughly 740 students, students can feel like their incremental progress is overlooked, she said. The B.U.G. program recognizes that and also reinforces the Leader in Me traits, like being proactive and putting first things first, that helped the students improve their grades.

The certificates and promise of ice cream also help the students begin to grasp the value of hard work, she said.

“We always want to build those intrinsic motivations, that you work hard just because that’s the right thing to do, but as a kid you don’t have that larger perspective. The tangible incentives help them as children to know if you work hard, it pays off and people notice,” she said.

Principal Anne Hermann said she loves that the program honors all children; a student struggling and earning mostly F’s can work hard and by raising their grades to D’s in all subjects, can earn the highest B.U.G. program honor. You don’t have to earn all A’s to deserve recognition, she said.

“I think it’s special because it honors every child who’s put forth effort. We often look for the best, but now we’re celebrating improvement and celebrating effort,” Hermann said.