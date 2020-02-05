The tension in the air before the St. Thomas More Sparklers dance team nabbed their second UDA national title Sunday was straight out of a movie.
The team tied with Eisenhower High School, of Shelby Township, Michigan, in the medium varsity jazz category, earning identical scores, Sparklers coach Jenny Matthews said. The result was two rounds of tie breakers, with the final decision hinging on the judges’ overall impression of the teams’ performances.
Sparklers team captain Lia Shivers said she and her teammates could hear the audience audibly gasp when the announcers declared the tie. The 17-year-old and her teammates clasped hands, folding their bodies tightly into one another as they huddled and whispered words of encouragement to one another.
No matter what, Shivers said, they knew they had given it their all.
“Before we even knew the placement, we knew we gave it our all. We hit the routine better than we ever have. We weren’t worrying about a placement. … We won in our own eyes. That feeling that you conquered something already with your sisters was the best feeling ever,” she said.
The ultimate win only made the experience sweeter, Shivers said.
The Sparklers nabbed the national title in both the medium varsity pom and jazz categories, adding to the team’s legacy of success on the national stage. Over the past 30 years, the Sparklers have captured titles in at least one category 23 times.
The 2020 wins were especially sweet, with the team coming off a drought in 2019 that saw a third-place pom category finish and a jazz runner-up title but no championship finish, and a 2018 jazz runner-up placement after which members of the dance world suggested the Sparklers “choked” in the face of their legacy of success, Shivers said.
Shivers was one of eight seniors gunning for titles in both categories to repeat the two-title victory they began their Sparklers’ careers with in 2017.
Matthews said the seniors’ laser focus was both motivating and challenging. Rather than focus on the idea of a trophy and white championship jackets, Matthews said she kept the focus on working their hardest each day and achieving their best work. If they did that, maybe it would happen, she said.
Shivers said the girls learned to handle the pressure through the support of Matthews, fellow coach Kelly Degraauw and by taking things one day at a time. The senior said the lead up to nationals was intense and each girl went through at least one moment of struggle and doubt.
The 17-year-old said she often turned to a book filled with advice that had been handed down through Sparklers captains when she needed a boost.
“Whenever I would feel stressed out and didn’t know how to motivate the team when we were at our lowest, I would go in that book and reflect on what each captain felt. I’d find something in it to inspire myself, so I could inspire the others to keep going,” Shivers said.
During the 100-day countdown to competition, the team practiced between two and six hours per day Monday through Saturday. They drilled their routines, perfected technique and spent at least one day training through yoga and Pilates workouts, Matthews said.
It’s a grueling physical, mental and emotional experience because of the level of commitment, but you have to trust the process, she said. Matthews was a Sparkler in high school and has been head coach for the past eight years after serving as assistant coach for three.
“They work so hard to create the impossible. … Seeing these kids do something they didn’t think they could do or accomplish … (is) a special thing to be part of,” Matthews said.
The hard work contributes to more than just success at nationals — it makes them stronger, more well-rounded women, she said.
“It gives them the mindset of being disciplined, developing a strong work ethic and committing to something larger than themselves. In dance the whole team has to be committed. It’s not a selfish sport,” Matthews said.
The Sparklers returned home from Nationals on Tuesday, greeted by a bevy of cheering family members and friends waving victory signs, flowers and cookie cakes in the air as they hugged the champions and congratulated them. Less than 24 hours later, Matthews said she was already thinking ahead to next year’s competition and setting the bar for their routines.
Matthews and Degraauw choreograph the team’s pom routines and hire an outside choreographer to produce the jazz routine. She said she’s constantly researching new performance styles and ways to push the envelope while maximizing the team’s scores, whether that’s through interesting musical choices or more challenging lifts.
“Like with any sport you’re striving for something that motivates you and inspires you to keep going. If things stay the same, that’s not motivating,” she said.
While Matthews is looking ahead to 2021, Shivers is preparing for her Sparklers career to end. She said she’s walking away with more than dual national titles. Dance team taught the teen the importance of selflessness, being the hardest worker in any room and having compassion, she said.
“I feel like I’m walking away with more than I asked for. It’s built up my self-confidence and I know I can do challenging things and get through them. It’s helped me with self-motivation and how to be more prepared and motivated, so in college I’ll be ready to do things others won’t,” Shivers said.