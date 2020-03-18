PORT BARRE — The food pickup location for lunches served by St. Landry Parish School Board has changed in Port Barre to the Port Barre Police Department, 498 Saizan Ave.
School officials will serve lunches between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays to any student under 18 from public, parochial or private school closed until April 13 by state order. These are Grab-N-Go meals.
Other food pickup locations include:
- Opelousas Junior High School, 730 S. Market St., Opelousas
- Central Middle School, 602 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Eunice
- Lawtell Elementary, 1013 School Road, Opelousas
- Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 162 Plymouth Rock Loop, Morrow
- New Life Church of God Campground, 445 Campground Road, Palmetto
- Corte’s Grocery, 226 Lyons St., Melville
- Shiloh Baptist Church, 419 Buhot St., Washington
- Sunset Community Center, 211 Marie St., Sunset
St. Landry Parish School Board urges parents to follow local media and to check regularly for needed information with the School Board website, https://www.slpsb.org/ and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stlandryparishschoolboard.