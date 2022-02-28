An attorney for the Lafayette Parish School Board wants the 15th Judicial District Court to consolidate four lawsuits against the district and Superintendent Irma Trosclair challenging student discipline into a single case.
The lawsuits were filed by four families who claim the Lafayette Parish School Board and Superintendent Irma Trosclair failed to follow appropriate discipline and due process procedures when they expelled their children over TikTok videos filmed at L.J. Alleman Middle School. They argue their actions inflicted “emotional distress” on the children and their parents.
A lawyer for the district, Jonathan Blake of Hammonds, Sills, Adkins, Guice, Noah and Perkins LLP, argued in a Feb. 18 filing that because the suits involve the same defendants and stem from the same incident, with nearly identical claims, they should be consolidated into a single case to be heard by 15th Judicial District Judge Marilyn Castle, whose court was allotted the first lawsuit.
One suit was also allotted to District Court Judge Kristian Earles and two to District Court Judge Valerie Garrett. Attorneys G. Shelly Maturin II and Geralyn Lambert each represent two of the families.
In a separate filing, Blake also argued the claims should be either dismissed or the petitions amended and served again because the initial lawsuits listed school board member Mary Morrison, former board president, as the agent to be served instead of Tommy Angelle, who was elected president on Jan. 12.
At the heart of the lawsuits are two separate TikTok videos taken on L.J. Alleman’s campus, one set to rapper Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” and the other a remixed version of “SPINBACK WERK” by 279empirebeats.
Both feature different groups of students making finger guns, using their phones as prop guns or gesturing to the camera as part of a viral video trend on the social media app. Copies of the videos, which were taken down from TikTok after the school initiated discipline, were previously provided to the Acadiana Advocate.
In previous interviews with The Acadiana Advocate, parents of the disciplined children said they felt the punishments — typically 30-day expulsions that were later shortened to time served on appeal — were excessive compared to the students' actions and failed to take into account the innocuous context around the videos.
In the lawsuits, the four families claim the district and Trosclair failed to follow procedure in the handling of initial threat assessments completed on the children; the hearing process, where attorneys say they and their clients were not allowed to ask questions or produce evidence; and the appeals process, which was handled by Trosclair as opposed to the school board.
They also said they were never shown the videos in question by school personnel.
The claims echoed concerns shared by other parents in interviews.
The four families are seeking a reversal of the discipline and damages, including costs of the proceedings and attorney’s fees and one family is also seeking a formal letter of apology in their child’s permanent record.
Appealing to the 15th Judicial District Court is the last step in the school system’s discipline appeal process for expulsions.