Hundreds of middle school and elementary students from around Acadiana found the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Student Union transformed into a world of wonder and discovery Wednesday during the inaugural Acadiana STEM Fest.

The 600 students from Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes filed off buses and into the student union to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts by riding a virtual reality rollercoaster, flying drones and learning about structural engineering by building structures from marshmallows and uncooked spaghetti.

Peter Sheppard, executive director for UL Lafayette’s Center for Excellence in Education, said his goal is that events like the STEM Fest can help remove barriers to access for children, including girls, minority students and students in underserved or under-resourced communities, who may not have frequent exposure to STEM programming and activities.

“It’s ensuring that we focus on providing equitable access and resources to kids who have hidden or unmet potential,” he said.

Sheppard said STEM Fest is the first of seven planned camp-style events the Center for Excellence in Education and its Region 4 STEM Network Center are planning to host at the university over the coming months, under the banner STEMulating Summer 2.0.

Grant funds from the Louisiana Board of Regents and its LaSTEM Initiative are supporting the programs, he said.

By bringing the children onto the UL Lafayette campus, Sheppard said he hopes students recognize that opportunities to learn and apply knowledge exist beyond their traditional classrooms, and that no line of questioning or exploration is bad.

“I think curriculums are restricted. Schools are restricted in what they can do. Those restrictions aren’t there in the real world…Exposure to STEM activities gives them the space to think and to do it and to be curious without having to be evaluated or judged,” Sheppard said.

“It can be fun. It can be useful. It can be practical. It can be intellectual,” he said.

Jeremiah Smith, a fourth grader at Breaux Bridge Elementary, said he’s loved math since he started school, enjoying the way it challenges and keeps his brain sharp, but the STEM Fest opened his eyes to all the cool things the four STEM disciplines can yield.

He said he loved seeing the booths on hydrodynamics and how radio waves control drones, like the one he has at home. He attended Wednesday’s event with a group of elementary students in the St. Martin Parish School System’s gifted education program.

“They really showcased the awesomeness of STEM. At first I thought STEM was just for nerds but now I see it and I realize I use things related to STEM everyday,” the 9-year-old said.

Jeremiah said he dreams of one day being a scientist, mathematician or engineer.

His mother Maia Smith, who works as the associate director of eLearning at South Louisiana Community College, said even as an educator it can be hard to take fun activities at home, like flying a drone, and tie-in the learning concepts. STEM Fest helped highlight the principles that make that fun possible, she said.

Smith, who served as a field trip chaperone, said she loved seeing the kids’ faces light up as they navigated through the activities.

“I feel like it just opened up a new world for them,” she said.

The mother and educator said there’s power in the STEM Fest taking place at UL Lafayette. Learning on a college campus can help the children feel like pursuing higher education, whether it be a four-year degree or trade school, is an attainable goal and allows them to picture themselves in that space down the road, she said.

The 40 activities set up in and around the student union were manned by UL Lafayette STEM and education students as well as volunteers from industry partners like CGI and Fenstermaker, Sheppard said.

STEM NOLA, a nonprofit focused on exposing communities to STEM learning opportunities, partnered to provide the activities.

David Hawkins, director of operations for STEM NOLA, emphasized that with the growing ubiquity of artificial intelligence and computer-controlled equipment and machinery, it’s important kids begin learning “the skills and trades” that will carry them through the next century of change.

He said he wants kids to focus on developing themselves “from the neck up” by challenging their minds.

“Brain training is just like any other physical training. When we expose our kids to the possibility of being a tennis star or golf star, they put in the time, work and effort for it. If we expose our kids to the possibilities of being teachers, engineers, doctors, scientists – we train them to move in that direction. Early exposure gives them encouragement and the motivation to move in the direction of STEM,” Hawkins said.

The STEM NOLA team member stressed that students don’t have to follow a certain career path to benefit from STEM concepts.

“The skill set you learn in the STEM fields transcends throughout your life. Regardless of what you do, you’re going to have to be analytical, solve problems and you’re going to be faced with challenges,” Hawkins said.