Some Lafayette parents are frustrated by what they perceive as a rushed return to school and feel boxed in by limited options as the district asks parents to commit their children to the Lafayette Online Academy two weeks before the start of school.

On Wednesday, the Lafayette Parish School System announced it was asking parents who had applied for a slot in the Lafayette Online Academy to commit their children to the self-directed, online learning program by 4:30 p.m. Monday to allow time for staffing decisions.

If they didn’t, their application would be purged from the system, a district release said.

Parents expressed frustration about the change online, writing in personal posts and parent Facebook groups they felt hemmed in by the request and felt like they were losing opportunities to decide what was best for their children.

Some don’t believe the virtual school’s Edgenuity learning platform will provide a quality educational experience, while others are comfortable with the program but still question the rush to return to classes when more preparation would be valuable for everyone.

Brandy Broussard Williams committed her 15-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son, a junior and freshman at Acadiana High, respectively, to the Lafayette Online Academy on Saturday. Williams said she sat her children down earlier in the summer and told them they would not be returning to in-person classes in the fall if the novel coronavirus was still a threat in the community.

When the Lafayette Online Academy was advertised as an option, Williams decided to shift from a homeschooling plan to the virtual learning option.

She said her children have used Edgenuity in the past for limited coursework and her eldest son, who’s graduating from the Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette, predominately used Edgenuity for his courses, so they’re comfortable with the platform.

Williams works from home as a customer service representative for Waitr and will be able to monitor her children’s learning, but she’s concerned about how responsive teachers in support roles will be when she can’t help her kids navigate through the Common Core strategies. She’s also worried about ensuring her son, who has ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder (ODD), receives accommodations like the extended testing time he’d receive during an in-person class.

If the Lafayette Online Academy proves difficult for her children, the mother of three said she’s going to pursue school system resources and private tutoring before sending her two youngest back to Acadiana High. Attending in-person classes right now is not an option because she doesn’t feel confident the school system is prepared to handle virus safety protocols, she said.

“I think it’s going to be chaos,” Williams said.

“I feel like adults aren’t complying with the policies, so how are we going to think kids will do that at school? We have adults now that are not wearing masks when they go out even though it’s mandatory to wear a mask now. Kids feed off grownups. If they see their parents are not doing it then they’re going to go to school and they’re going to say, ‘I don’t have to do it because my mom doesn’t do it, or my dad doesn’t do it.’ And then they’re putting my kid’s life in jeopardy,” she said.

The kids were opposed at first, she said. Her son is excited to learn the high school ropes and her daughter is ready to enjoy upperclassman privileges and continue with JROTC, but when she explained school won’t be like it was in the past and spoke to them candidly about the dangers of the virus, they warmed to the idea, Williams said.

Two family members tested positive for COVID-19 after encountering an infected person and both were asymptomatic. It’s scary that you don’t know who could be carrying the virus, she said.

Amanda Reeves said she’s waiting until the last moment possible to confirm her youngest daughter’s spot in the Lafayette Online Academy. Reeves said she’s shed countless tears and spent sleepless nights fretting over making the best decision for her children and she’s holding out hope that circumstances will change before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Reeves’ eldest daughter, a 13-year-old at Scott Middle, was enrolling in the Lafayette Online Academy this year for personal reasons before the pandemic struck, but her youngest daughter is a fifth-grader in the magnet program at J. Wallace James Elementary and was planning to finish her elementary career there.

The 10-year-old has been at J. Wallace James since kindergarten and loves the school, but her 13-year-old sister has asthma and the family doesn’t want to risk the virus being brought into their home.

Reeves isn’t confident the Edgenuity-based online program will work well for her daughter, but she was told if she pursued non-LPSS options, like homeschooling or a virtual charter school, her fifth-grader would lose her spot in the magnet academy.

The mother of two said she feels like the district is bullying parents into choosing between bad options.

“I’m beyond appalled at the lack of what feels like compassion and concern that the school board and LOA and everyone has now when all we’re trying to do is make the best decision for our kids,” Reeves said.

Reeves said she understands the district’s need to plan but she’s frustrated that options to transition between learning settings and make last minute changes are being reduced, when by the district’s own admission, the facts are changing each day, she said.

Communication and decision making at the school system need to be more transparent, Reeves said.

Rhonda Kim Gleason, a local education advocate and mother of three, is similarly frustrated and is working with Lafayette families to push back against the school system’s plans and raise concerns about student, staff and community safety as well as inequities caused by the district’s return plan. While people want a return to normalcy, that’s not necessarily the best plan forward, she said.

“Having a business as usual attitude in a viral pandemic is embarrassing,” Gleason said.

She’s hopeful the school board will listen more closely to parent outcry and reconsider their reopening plans at the Aug. 12 board meeting.

Gleason has a 16-year-old daughter who’s a junior at Lafayette High and a 7-year-old daughter who’s a second-grader at Myrtle Place Elementary. The Lafayette Online Academy may work well for her second-grader, who will still need French immersion supplements, but it will sorely underserve her 16-year-old, who’s slated to take four AP courses and three gifted classes this year, she said.

Some of the courses aren’t offered and those that are won’t provide the rigorous discussion, critical thinking opportunities or engaging teaching methods that make advanced courses beneficial, she said. They’re hoping to amend the district’s proposed hybrid learning schedule so she could learn the same materials as her peers but not attend in-person classes. How that might work is up in the air and attendance requirements are one obvious hurdle, she said.

Gleason has multiple sclerosis and a partially ablated immune system, and she and her children have adhered to a strict stay-at-home plan since the pandemic took hold of the community in March. They’ve stayed at home save bi-monthly trips to the grocery store, visits from home healthcare nurses for her MS treatments and the occasional distanced and masked visit with loved ones taking similar safety precautions.

The longest Gleason has been in public was when she spoke at the July 22 school board meeting against the district’s proposed reopening plan.

“I was not pleased to feel that I had to go and do that…I felt very uncomfortable…As an advocate I wanted to say something, knowing about my health situation, knowing about the inequity for my own kids and being an educator knowing about inequities that are occurring across the board for kids,” she said.

Gleason said she’s fearful the school board is prioritizing economic concerns and the reopening of the economy over scientific evidence. While the school system surveyed parents to get input on their prospective plans, those answers were taken weeks ago and no longer reflect the current context of the virus’ reality in the community, she said.

Gleason, Reeves and Williams said they believe the start date for school should be pushed back so virus case numbers can decline, teachers and other staff members can better prepare for new safety measures and the district can further resolve inequities facing students. Then, when school begins, they believe it should start 100% virtual, with students operating in a Phase 1 plan.

It would be better for children and families, Gleason said.

“If all the kids aren’t being served, I believe there’s a failure. I don’t appreciate being on the receiving end of good fortune when other students are not being served… I believe we need to reach out as advocates for one another because then more people will thrive” she said.