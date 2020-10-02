Lafayette public school students will remain in Phase 2 for at least another month, the district announced Friday.
The Lafayette Parish School System made the decision after a three-week evaluation period following Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decision to shift the state into Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan Sept. 10.
LPSS students will now remain in Phase 2 through at least Nov. 6, the end of the current grading period.
Students were two days into the new school year when Edwards’s announcement was made and district leaders said they wanted the shift to Phase 3 to be “strategic and mindful.” That language was echoed in Friday’s statement.
“While we all believe in-person learning is best, I’m confident our current model strikes the best possible balance for our students and educators...While we all look forward to further reopening as part of Phase 3, we don’t want to jeopardize the success we’ve had thus far by moving too quickly,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a video statement to district stakeholders.
Families and staff will receive advance notice before the transition to Phase 3 is implemented so families can plan appropriately, she said.
Under the current Phase 2 plan, pre-K through fifth-grade students are attending classes in-person full-time and sixth- through 12th-grade students are attending classes on an A/B hybrid schedule, with students alternating at-home learning and in-person classes.
Groups are limited to 25 people and bus capacity is at 50% or 36 students, according to LPSS’s reopening plan.
Trosclair said in the video the district is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers and viral spread in schools as extracurricular activities resume. High school football teams are playing their first games this week.
The superintendent also asked families and students to adhere to coronavirus mitigation measures, like mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding large groups and hand washing, after school and on the weekends. Trosclair said activities outside of school can have a “significant impact on potential spread of the virus in the school setting.”
The district has said in the past that leaders are coordinating frequently with regional public health experts and local hospital administrators when making COVID-19 decisions for schools, but said there are not firm COVID-19 baselines the district has set for transitions between phases.
“The Superintendent and district administrators will continue to work closely with government and healthcare officials to assess the status of the COVID-19 virus in the local community,” the statement said.
In the Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 4, which includes seven parishes in the Acadiana area, the COVID-19 positivity rate, or the number of positive tests over a period of time, declined from 6.27% on Sept. 8 to 4.66% as of Sept. 25, according to the LDH coronavirus dashboard.
In Lafayette Parish, the positivity rate was 4% for the week of Sept. 17 to 23.
It’s unclear how many COVID-19 cases have been recorded in LPSS schools since classes resumed Sept. 8. The school system participates in a joint reporting system between the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Health, but those numbers are broken down by region and don’t include public data broken down at a parish or school level.
In the Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 4, covering Acadia, Iberia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, 126 COVID-19 cumulative cases were reported in schools Wednesday, up from 97 cases last week. Students accounted for 91 of those cases and faculty, staff and volunteers the remaining 35 cases, LDH data said.
A health department spokesperson said the cases are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect active case numbers.
The school system is notifying families if their child has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or if they were the same larger group, like a classroom or extracurricular activity, but not a close contact. Broader school notifications and updates on school-wide case numbers are not taking place, LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner said.
Gardner said the district’s reporting system aims to balance medical privacy with transparency with families.
There have been COVID-19 cases documented in other area schools. Teurlings Catholic High School shifted to a hybrid learning plan Thursday after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Specifics about the number of infections, contact tracing quarantines and other particulars were not immediately available Friday afternoon, but Diocese of Lafayette spokesperson Blue Rolfes confirmed the school did shift to a hybrid setting because of coronavirus cases.
The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to Teurlings Catholic for comment.