Pierre Besse has followed God’s call around the world: from western Australia to a rural mountainous village in Kyrgyzstan, and numerous locales between. On May 8, the 69-year-old followed the call across the graduation stage at Louisiana State University.

Besse, a Rayne resident, was LSU’s oldest graduate of the class of 2021 — older than his fellow College of Agriculture students, and all but one of his professors, he said. The sexagenarian graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil systems after two years studying on LSU’s Baton Rouge campus.

Besse, a Christian, credits the decision to return to school to God’s unfolding plan for his life.

The Rayne native joined the Navy at 17 years old and said he planned for a lengthy and distinguished career in the military; a communications specialist and instructor, he served active duty in Vietnam during the Vietnam War and in several stations around the United States, before serving at a Naval communications base in western Australia.

While there, in 1975, Besse’s fledgling marriage to his high school sweetheart, Vickie, was under strain as he battled alcoholism.

“One of my drinking buddies in July 1975 received Jesus as his Lord and Savior and it was the first time in my life I saw the change God could make in somebody’s life. Months later he brought me to the Lord and the Lord delivered me from the alcohol, cold turkey. I never went back to it and it’ll be 46 years this August,” he said.

Besse was honorably discharged from the Navy after eight years of service and returned to Rayne with his young family, where they joined the Northside Assembly of God church in Crowley and he and Vickie began a lifelong mission of service, he said.

They wove through Mexico and Russia on their travels, and finally settled in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan in 1995, where Pierre and Vickie Besse spent 23 years. At times they helped establish Assembly of God congregations where they served, but they primarily focused on community development work in rural communities, Besse said.

“I live my faith out where the rubber meets the road,” he said.

They moved from the country’s capital, Bishkek, after five years to a mountainous village near China’s western border, where they lived in a barn storage room that was converted into a two-room apartment. After a year, they moved to the region’s capital to run a community development center, where they helped teach English and channel medical services and supplies, farming tools and other resources to villages.

Besse said he also worked with a farming cooperative of young village residents to improve farming practices and crop yields, while Vickie Besse volunteered at a women’s shelter, taught cooking classes and produced a free cookbook in Kyrgyz, one of the country’s national languages, with nutritionally balanced recipes geared toward village kitchens.

In 2018, the couple returned to the United States. Besse said he felt a calling to return to school to study horticulture and completed general education courses at LSU Eunice before moving to the university’s main campus. Despite living abroad most of his adult life, this wasn’t Besse’s first rodeo with higher education.

He studied industrial electronics at the Southwest Louisiana Vocational Technical School, attended a Bible college in Oklahoma and was later ordained, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from North Central University in Minneapolis via correspondence in 2002, at age 50.

“Learning is a lifelong journey. When you step off of that continual of learning, in my estimation you’re ready to go ahead and have them put the dirt on top of you. I don’t envision stopping,” the 69-year-old said. “The older I get the more I realize I don’t know.”

At LSU, Besse built on his personal gardening experience with formal lessons in grafting, soil microorganisms, nutrient levels, pruning and plant maintenance. He did everything his younger peers did — toiled through group projects, adjusted his sleep schedule to fit in studying, opting for early mornings over late nights, and adapted to virtual learning when the novel coronavirus pandemic struck.

The 69-year-old said he appreciated earning his degree without being given special treatment because of his age. It was a challenge, but Besse said anyone thinking of returning to school should take the leap.

“[I hope] it also puts a challenge out there to my peers. I did it and you can do it too….Never give up on yourself. You just have to believe you can do it,” Besse said.

While Vickie Besse didn’t pursue a second degree at LSU, she immersed herself in the lives and cultures of the many international students who lived nearby at the Edward Gay Apartments on campus, learning their recipes and traditions, and sharing meals and produce harvested from Pierre’s class projects. She adapted too, and each day prayed for the success of Pierre and his classmates.

The longtime partners will celebrate 48 years of marriage in June. Vickie Besse said she shed a few tears and felt a swell of pride watching her husband walk across the graduation stage and collect his diploma.

“It was a blessing to see how the Lord worked,” she said.

Now settled back in Rayne, the Besses said they’re waiting to see what’s next. Pierre Besse said he hopes to use his strengthened horticultural knowledge to again serve rural communities overseas, but in the meantime he’s turning his backyard and his father-in-law’s yard into an outdoor laboratory, experimenting with citrus tree grafting and growing muscadine grapes, tomatoes, peppers and other plants salvaged from class projects at LSU.

Pierre Besse said if God doesn’t call the couple to serve abroad again, he plans to use his property as a sustainable, organic urban market demonstration plot to teach residents how to feed themselves and turn limited resources into a potential profit. Food can be solely for personal nourishment, but it can also be an agent to economically uplift neighborhoods, he said.

“We don’t know what’s next. It’s just the unknown, but because of our walk with the Lord we know he is faithful. Because Jesus lives, I can face tomorrow,” Vickie Besse said.