Trials involving primates at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s New Iberia Research Center were instrumental in development of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a UL news release.

“We are so privileged to have been on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic,” said Jane Fontenot, NIRC’s director of Contract Research. “It’s very rewarding.”

The United Kingdom was the first nation to issue an emergency authorization for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. The United States, the European Union and other countries soon followed suit. Studies have shown that the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 after two doses.

UL dashboard suggests campus COVID-19 cases declining: Campus remains vigilant COVID-19 cases at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have steadily declined since the spring semester started, according to a dashboard …

A publication in the journal Nature is the first public confirmation of the university’s participation in the vaccine's development. Fontenot co-authored the publication, which appeared in the journal’s online edition on Feb. 1.

Beginning last spring, rhesus macaques at NIRC were immunized as part of clinical trials of the vaccine, according to the release. Staff administered vaccines, collected samples and observed the animals “for any signs of problems,” Fontenot said. “That included evidence of pain, elevated temperatures, loss of appetite — any symptoms that may have raised concern about tolerability.”

The vaccinated animals were then transferred to the Southwest National Primate Center in San Antonio, which includes a biosafety level 3 facility that can securely handle live, airborne infectious agents such as COVID-19. NIRC is a biosafety level 2 facility, though UL is seeking funds to bring it up to level 3 status.

+4 Opponent of Drag Queen Story Time event appointed to Lafayette library board The Parish Council on Tuesday appointed to the Lafayette Parish Library Board a resident who protested the library's Drag Queen Story Time eve…

In Texas, the rhesus macaques underwent the challenge phase of the trial in which they were exposed to COVID-19. Results showed the vaccine offered protection from the virus.

NIRC has a long history of contract testing on primates for private drug companies at its sprawling 100-acre campus. With more than 8,500 animals, it's the largest primate research center in the United States and has increasingly found itself in the crosshairs of animal welfare groups.

The group Stop Animal Exploitation NOW! founded in 1996 has filed multiple complaints and lawsuits against the facility, several of which have resulted in fines. In 2017, UL agreed to pay $100,000 to settle six complaints about its primate lab without admitting any wrondoing.

Dr. Francois Villinger, the center’s director, said NIRC’s research collaborations include the biopharmaceutical industry, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations. Its research and development expenditures last fiscal year topped $54 million, with 75 percent of that coming from industry partners.

“We specialize in applied and basic research aimed at promoting human quality of life,” Villinger said. “The work we do here is all about bringing treatments and vaccines to the public.”

The center has previously been involved in attempts to develop vaccines for HIV and SIV in nonhuman primates. The center has also conducted research on preventing and curing infectious diseases such as flu, RSV, Zika, and Ebola.

Expertise, based on past and ongoing work, enabled NIRC to pivot quickly to address COVID-19, Villinger said.

NIRC is involved in eight vaccine and therapeutic drug studies related to COVID-19. That’s in addition to the center’s work on the successful Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

+4 Energy flagging? Petroleum engineering enrollment down, not out, during downturn Persistently low oil and gas market prices may have led some students to forgo petroleum engineering careers along the Gulf Coast — at least f…

Proving the vaccine’s effectiveness in nonhuman primates “started right here,” Villinger said. “That work began right here.”

The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in mid-December, about a year after COVID-19 emerged globally. The first U.S. cases of the virus were reported in January 2020.

The rapidity of the vaccine’s development depended on pre-existing relationships the biopharmaceutical giant had with research facilities such as NIRC, said Ramesh Kolluru, UL's vice president for research, innovation and economic development.

“We were instrumental in Pfizer being able to work as quickly as they did,” Kolluru said.

“The relationships we’ve nurtured over the decades enabled us to be a part of this historic answer to a global challenge.”

Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL's president, said the university's researchers “were prepared to meet this moment...This is what modern research universities do. ‘Research for a reason’ is a driving force for our University and there is no better motivation to do the work that we do than to help overcome a challenge like COVID-19 that has impacted all of humanity.”