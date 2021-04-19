The University of Louisiana at Lafayette plans to honor longtime Lafayette business leader and philanthropist James Devin Moncus with a posthumous honorary doctorate of nursing practice.
Moncus died last week at 82. Services were scheduled for Monday.
The honor will be presented to Moncus’ family at UL Lafayette’s spring commencement May 14, according to a university spokesman. The request for the honor originated with a March 8 letter from Dr. Melinda Oberleitner, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, to Provost Jaimie Hebert.
In an April 1 letter, university President E. Joseph Savoie sought approval of the UL System. The board will consider the request Thursday at its regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting.
“He has set a standard for public service that is compatible with the highest ideals of the university, and that will stand for decades to come,” Oberleitner wrote.
Born Sept. 29, 1939 in Houston, Moncus served in the Marines and returned to Houston to work in the oil business. After working in Casper, Wyoming, he moved to Lafayette and worked for Lamb Oil, where he remained for more than 10 years.
In 1974, he founded his own company, Devin International, an oilfield equipment company. He patented his oilfield tools still in use today, according to his obituary.
Among his awards was being named a University of Louisiana Distinguished Donor. He also received the Community Foundation of Acadiana Leader in Philanthropy Award.
In an executive summary of the request, the university cites Moncus’ public service and philanthropy in education, health care, community improvement projects and the arts, much of it carried out through the Moncus Family Foundation, which he created in 2008.
Projects the foundation funded specifically related to health care include the James Moncus Medical Building at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes JD Moncus Cancer Center. The foundation also funded the James Devin Moncus Family Theatre at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Moncus Park, which remains under construction.
Moncus also funded Board of Regents Support Fund Endowed Superior Graduate Student Scholarships in Nursing and Biology, which directly benefit UL Lafayette graduate students.