While the 2021 Teacher Awards were hosted virtually this year, there was no shortage of joy from the teachers honored during the roughly 30-minute ceremony Tuesday night.

The event, held by United Way of Acadiana and the Lafayette Education Foundation, celebrated a dozen finalists in the elementary, middle and high school categories. The winners were surprised on camera in advance by students and faculty at their schools, in moments filled with happy tears, joyful shouts and fierce hugs that were streamed during the ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana's Facebook page.

Leslie Gossen of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School was named the elementary top finalist of the year. Gossen teaches fifth grade and has been at Sts. Peter and Paul since 2016, according to her school profile. Gossen was surprised with the award by her student nominator, her hands flying to her head in shock as the news sunk in.

“Teachers encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love. This saying really sums up what I love about teaching; encouraging my students to become everything God desires of them,” Gossen said in a quote in the video.

“When a child all of a sudden “gets it”, or when a shy student dives into a project with gusto; helping kids learn to deal with the pains of growing up, giving them choices, helping them to become more independent, knowing who needs help, who is a good leader, who needs a hug and who needs a friend is the joy of my life as a teacher,” she said.

Nicole Hebert of Youngsville Middle School, an eighth grade math teacher, was the top finalist in the middle school category. Hebert was swarmed in a group hug by students after she was surprised on campus, with one student cheering, ‘You did it, Ms. Hebert!”

“Education is changing, the rules are changing, there’s not much room for creativity and innovation anymore. Our days may now be filled with a required curriculum that is data-driven, but what will never change is my passion for inspiring children, and my goal of making sure they know how much they matter when they’re in my classroom,” Hebert wrote in the video.

Marquis Newsome, a math teacher at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, was chosen as the top finalist for the high school category. Newsome laughed in shocked delight as he accepted a balloon bouquet and high fived students.

“The chance to get the EUREKA moment could be the moment that changes the trajectory of a student’s life. It’s what I am blessed and called to do. I became a teacher to instill confidence in students, academically and athletically, so that they can reach potential in themselves that they or others fail to see,” he said in a quote in the video.

Instead of an inspirational category this year, United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar gave special recognition to the Lafayette Parish School System’s three teachers of the year for 2021-2022 and honored twin educators Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace, both of Woodvale Elementary, for their contributions to United Way and AOC Community Media’s Learn United partnership.

Student hosts Zhoriél Tapo and Lucas Kelso cheered the winners and all teachers, offering thanks for the way teachers have adapted to meet student needs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Remember one thing: to the world you may be just a teacher, but to your students you are a hero,” Kelso said.