Boxes were stacked high last week in Aimee Cotter’s office at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. Carter, advancement director for the pre-K-12 school, counted 19 boxed Christmas trees, shopping bags and bar cups.
She and her cohorts were planning the Dec. 2-4 Christmas at Coteau event, now in its 37th year, but with a one-year hiatus (it was virtual in 2020), a celebration that typically draws some 3,500 annual visitors to the 255-acre campus, which has been teaching Catholic girls since 1821. Her office, she said, is Ground Zero for the event.
“I remember being a student here and my mother decorated the campus and my grandmother shopped with me,” said Cotter, Sacred Heart ’99. “Moms volunteer to work the whole event and dads are bartenders, pouring wine for everybody.”
Christmas at Coteau started with a group of Sacred Heart moms with a small market — perhaps a dozen vendors — for people on campus. Nowadays, it is a Christmas season destination.
“It showcased a few vendors on one afternoon back then,” Cotter said. “Now it’s a sellout event.”
What she describes as a “small and relational event” — good for the whole family — includes some 80 vendors who sell a wide range of products. They include artists, artisans, jewelers, authors, wood workers, retailers and more. They include a milliner this year, Cotter said. Sale items include gifts for children and people of all ages.
Cotter said the three-day event includes a preview party from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday in the campus Quad — merchants move on campus that afternoon — with an auction at 8 p.m. Auction items include paintings, vacation getaways and a full spa package. The local band “337” will entertain. For tickets, see sshcoteau.org/events or purchase at the door.
The market will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on campus for what Cotter said is a “meandering shopping experience,” with vendors set up on the Gallery, the library, gym and dining hall. Shoppers can get myriad views of the ancient campus, which serves some 395 students.
Friday offerings include a ticketed luncheon and raffle — Ruffino’s will serve — at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Features include an “all-you-can-eat” gumbo option — this is a gumbo cookoff — for $10.
Christmas at Coteau includes visits by Santa from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the dining hall.
Cotter said there is enough happening that people can spend the whole day at the academy. That includes Christmas music performances by the lower school choir at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. The shrine to St. John Berchmans will be open both days, as will the campus museum.
But shopping is at the heart of the three days.
“You can get to know the vendors — who are all small business owners — who put blood, sweat and tears into what they are selling. People want to shop locally this year. They want to purchase gifts for people that mean something,” Cotter said.
She said that in addition to families, “whole offices” and groups of girlfriends attend annually.
“Some people have been coming for 20 years,” she said.
The 2020 virtual Christmas at Coteau made concessions to the pandemic, with vendors featured online only and the luncheon served at Ruffino’s in Lafayette, where diners could be appropriately distanced.
Cotter said, “We’re really excited to have it back on campus this year.”
Christmas at Coteau serves as a school fundraiser and also provides “great exposure” for merchants, Cotter said.