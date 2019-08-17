The Lafayette Parish School System is in talks to purchase a now-shuttered RV dealership on Northeast Evangeline Thruway for $1.8 million to house its maintenance team and growing bus fleet.
The Lafayette Parish School Board gave final approval to board president Justin Centanni and interim superintendent Irma Trosclair to close on the former Camping World site at Wednesday’s board meeting. The district has until Nov. 4 to finalize the act of sale under the terms of the agreement.
Assessment documents show the property was originally valued at $1.85 million, but the school district was able to negotiate a lower price for it.
Before the sale is confirmed, the district must conduct an environmental assessment and have it inspected to ensure there are no hazards on the property the school district is assuming, LPSS planning and facilities director Kyle Bordelon said.
He noted that the district has been searching intermittently for a new location to house its buses and maintenance staff over the last five to six years. But, he said, there are few properties between five and 10 acres available that can meet their needs.
Bordelon said the school district will be "extremely lucky" if it is able to secure the property on North Evangeline Thruway.
LPSS transportation director Jonathon Watson said the number of district-owned buses has been growing in recent years due to various factors. There are currently 262 district-owned buses and 38 driver-owned buses serving Lafayette’s public schools, he said.
Watson said school buses are currently divided across bus driver’s homes, district schools and the school system’s central office, where the maintenance staff’s workshops are located. Having all the buses in one location will make routine maintenance and state mandated inspections in the summer more efficient, he said.
Bordelon said a new centralized site to house the bus fleet will save a lot of time now wasted by shuttling buses back and forth from their storage area to the maintenance shop. He said it would also make breakdowns that occur during the busy school day more manageable.
“If a battery dies or a driver has trouble starting the bus, the bus mechanics will just be one minute away instead of across the parish. When that happens now, they have to get in one of the district’s trucks and drive across the parish. It takes time,” Bordelon said.
The centralized location will further help the district staff and mechanics better communicate with the bus drivers because they’ll see one another more often.And it will also allow the staff to put eyes on the buses frequently and quickly diagnose problems, Watson said.
“This way, we can be more proactive in understanding what maintenance needs to be done on each bus,” Watson said.
Another benefit of the location is that it has propane fueling stations available, he said. The district has 23 propane-fueled buses and they pay a company to come fuel the buses once a week. At the Camping World site, district maintenance staff will be able to handle that in-house, Watson said.
The project's total cost is estimated at just under $2.8 million, about half the estimated cost of purchasing and constructing an entirely new facility, according to Wednesday’s board agenda.
The additional $983,400 budgeted for the project will be used to renovate the existing warehouse buildings and office space on the property.
Bordelon said renovations will include the addition of either an oil pit or lift system in the bus shop for oil changes, installing a large heavy capacity air compressor for tools, reconfiguring the office area to manage the volume of staff that will be brought over and installing a water-oil separator to comply with Environmental Protection Agency standards for water drainage when the buses are pressure washed.
The district also plans to renovate the existing warehouses and break them down into smaller shops for the maintenance staff’s carpentry, electrical, painting, small engine repair, plumbing and exterminating teams, he said.
Altogether, about 80 people will work out of the new space, Bordelon said.
Once the district closes on the sale, Bordelon estimated it’ll take roughly nine to 11 months to bid out the renovations and have the property up and running.