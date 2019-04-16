Lafayette Parish School Board member Elroy Broussard announced Tuesday he’s running for re-election.
Broussard was first elected to the District 3 seat in 2014 and said he wants to keep his position to continue improving families’ investment in the educational system.
All nine board members’ seats are up for election Oct. 12.
“I hope I kept the promise I made to you to fight for ensuring that all students receive the same quality of education and opportunities for advancement in our educational system,” Broussard said in a statement.
Broussard is a lifelong resident of District 3 and currently lives in the area with his wife, Cheryl. The couple has been married 47 years and they have four children, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, he said.
He retired from Oil Center Research last summer after 41 years.
In his statement, Broussard highlighted new initiatives the school board has put forward since he was elected in 2014, including the establishment of the school system’s Transformation Zone and the expected benefits that will come through the Love Our Schools initiative.
The Transformation Zone is comprised of schools across the district that have received at least two consecutive D or F ratings. The goal of the zone is to improve curriculum, provide more resources to students and reduce class sizes to have a better student to teacher ratio, he said.
Two Transformation Zone schools — Alice Boucher Elementary School and Carencro High School — are in Broussard’s district, he said. Broussard said the Transformation Zone schools are good schools, but they need more help than other schools in the district.
“It’s about being there to support the students that need the support,” he said.
Broussard said in his statement he wants to provide students an education that will give them a “fighting chance in life.” He said that includes an increased focus on teaching methods that will prepare students for college, the workforce and trade programs.
Board members Mary Morrison from District 1 and Britt Latiolais from District 5 have also announced their re-election bids. All three were first elected to the board in 2014.
Board member Jeremy Hidalgo, representing District 9, announced in February he won’t seek re-election and is instead running for the Lafayette Parish Council District 3 seat.
Qualifying for the school board election is Aug. 6-8.
The new school board will take office in January 2020 and will be responsible for electing the school system’s new superintendent. Superintendent Donald Aguillard is retiring May 17 and the board is currently selecting an interim superintendent who will lead the school system through June 2020.
Interviews for the two finalists, Irma Trosclair and Bart Thibodeaux, are being held April 24.