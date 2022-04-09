With less than two months remaining in the 2021-22 school year, Lafayette Parish School System continues to struggle to resolve its bus driver shortage.
The issue isn’t exclusive to LPSS; bus driver shortages are affecting schools, students and families across the country and have already forced schools in at least nine states to request assistance from the National Guard.
In January, the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Transportation jointly announced a temporary waiver of a portion of the commercial driver's license requirements in an attempt to help states alleviate bus driver shortages.
For Robbi Schooley, whose son attends Carencro High, the inconsistent bus schedule is affecting her ability to work.
“I’m really frustrated by this,” Schooley said. “I work three jobs, six days a week. I could possibly get him to school in the morning, but in the evenings, I don’t get off until 5 p.m. I can’t leave a 15-year-old to sit at school from 2:45 p.m. until about 6 p.m. in the evening. It’s a bit disheartening.”
And it's not just a route here and there.
Parents report losing transportation for days and weeks at a time. A recent automated message, for example, informed Comeaux High parents that for the week of April 4-8, Bus No. 516 would pick up morning and afternoon on Monday and Wednesday, morning only Tuesday and would not be running at all on Thursday or Friday.
The messages often end with, "there is no substitute available."
"My son rides the school bus, and he was without a bus for about a month and a half," said Lafayette Parish School Board member Justin Centanni, who represents District 6. "It is something that has been a pain point for all parents."
As of March 16, LPSS had a total of 251 bus drivers. However, responding to a public records request to determine how many bus routes were unassigned or without a driver, LPSS responded, “the LPSB does not have a document responsive to this request.”
“Like other institutions, we are experiencing staff shortages in our transportation department,” LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said. “Our transportation department is working tirelessly to fill these gaps. This is the only statement that LPSS will be sharing.”
HopSkipDrive, a national company that offers transportation solutions for school-age children, issued a 2022 report on the state of school transportation. It revealed a connection between educational inequity with inadequate transportation, with 67% of participating school districts citing access to transportation for chronic absenteeism, which 61% of the districts said they have been "grappling with."
Eighty-eight percent of the school systems surveyed said bus driver shortages have constrained their transportation operations.
Low pay, COVID concerns
Experts cite multiple reasons for the bus driver shortage, including low pay, early retirement, COVID-19 concerns and more attractive private-sector jobs. And the competitive market is making it particularly difficult to recruit new drivers.
"It's a difficult hiring market right now," Centanni said. "Not just for bus driver positions, but for all positions. But finding bus drivers is the most difficult."
While the bus driver shortage has been an issue across the country for years, Miriam Ravkin, senior vice president of marketing at HopSkipDrive said, "the pandemic has only exacerbated an existing issue."
In Louisiana, public school districts are required, according to statute RS 17:158 A (1), to "provide free transportation for any student attending a school of suitable grade approved by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education within the jurisdictional boundaries of the local board if the student resides more than one mile from such school."
However, the statute doesn't specify how convenient that transportation must be. Because LPSS has dozens of school choice programs and consolidates its middle and high school gifted classes, its transportation system has been particularly strained. That has resulted in collapsed routes and satellite stops in recent years.
It's unclear whether bus driver shortages experienced this year will result in more collapsed routes next year.
In Vermilion Parish, a much smaller school system, the issue is how to compensate for drivers who call in sick or schedule days off, according to Superintendent Tommy Byler.
“We’ve been pretty lucky that we have been able to cover routes,” Byler said. “We have enough drivers, but we don’t have enough substitute drivers. We haven’t had many situations where drivers didn’t pick up any routes.”
Byler said there isn’t any one reason as to why finding bus drivers has been such a problem for school districts.
“It’s a combination of a few things,” Byler said. “For one, competitive pay for support positions. I can’t just up and raise the salary of support workers. Two, the difficulty of the job is real. A single adult on a bus for six hours is not easy. The cameras on the bus have helped some, but it still isn’t as easy as it used to be. Having 25 kids to control with your back to them is very difficult. It is not a bad gig, but it is a tough gig. Lastly, it has become more difficult to get your CDL and it costs more. So, there are multiple factors to this.”
LPSS' pay scale for bus drivers is $19,672 to $49,502 depending on years of experience. Bus drivers making additional midday runs are paid $10 per hour. Eligible and available school board employees who drive a bus beyond their regular workday are paid at the hourly rate of $38.18 for a secondary assignment.
"We know that we are required to provide transportation," Centanni said. "Obviously, if we were paying $100,000 to bus drivers we wouldn't be having this issue. But we can't do that. When you have a labor problem, you have to do things to retain the talent you have."
And to lure new drivers, Centanni said LPSS must continue to advertise and be willing to help candidates get their CDL if they don't have one.
Bus routes have been shortened or extended, drivers are working longer hours. In some cases, according to a report by PewTrust.org, administrators, mechanics and even teachers are climbing behind the wheel. Some districts have offered hiring bonuses, increased drivers’ wages and paid families to bring kids to school.
In Idaho, a school district closed for a week in October because of a shortage of qualified bus drivers. In Maryland, about two dozen bus drivers recently went on strike and left students without transportation to schools for two days, according to the Pew Trust report. And in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced in September that about 250 National Guard members would be available to take students to school.
“The bus driver shortage is a real concern,” Byler said. “I’ve been to quite a few national conferences and some places are subcontracting their transportation and transportation is no longer part of the school system.”
However, Byler doesn’t want that to ever become the solution — especially not for his district.
“I never want to have to outsource our transportation,” Byler said. “Ninety-five percent of our drivers are parish residents, and they pay taxes in our district. So, I wouldn’t want to have to do that.”