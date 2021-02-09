The Lafayette Parish School System is transitioning hybrid students to campuses for in-person learning shortly after the Mardi Gras break, according to a statement released Tuesday by the school system.

On Feb. 22, sixth-grade and ninth-grade students will return to school daily followed by 10th-grade students on Feb. 25. On March 1 seventh-grade and 11th-grade students will return to school daily.

This staggered approach will allow the transportation department to assess and make any necessary changes to bus routes, school authorities said in the statement. LPSS buses are still limited to 75% capacity. With all students returning to full-time in-person classes, parents are encouraged to use personal transportation whenever possible.

“Keeping health and safety a priority, we must also be mindful of the academic, social, and emotional impact of school closures on our students," Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in the statement. "While I respect the views of all stakeholders, the implementation of safety protocols has been effective and a return to daily instruction is the right decision at this time.”

Lafayette Parish began the school year with all students on a hybrid schedule to allow space for social distancing in classrooms. Almost immediately, they reversed course and decided all elementary age students should receive daily face-to-face instruction in the classroom.

The change was made possible because of increased enrollment in Lafayette Online Academy, which reduced class sizes, officials said. More than 8,000 students were enrolled in the online academy at the beginning of the school year, including roughly 30% of the district’s elementary students. There are currently about 3,900 students enrolled in the online academy, according to LPSS spokesperson Allison Dickerson.

The Lafayette Parish Association of Educators pushed for a fully virtual start to the school year and has voiced its members’ opposition to the return to in-person classes prematurely.

As of Feb. 3, there have been 928 cases of COVID-19 reported among Lafayette Parish public school students and 401 cases among teachers and staff.