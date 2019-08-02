Lafayette back-to-school orientations are back on track after a system-wide shut down of the school district’s phone and internet services forced cancellations this week.
The Lafayette Parish School System cut service as a precautionary measure after four districts around the state were targeted by malware attacks. The shutdown lasted from Tuesday at 3 p.m. to Thursday around 4 p.m.
The suspension was one step in a multi-phase plan recommended by the state’s cybersecurity response team, who coordinated with LPSS to protect student and employee information, chief administrative officer Jennifer Gardner said.
Because of the shutdown, school orientations for six schools, student registrations and student placement testing were cancelled, because each required online services unavailable during the shutdown, Gardner said.
Here are the rescheduled orientation dates:
Acadiana High
Monday, August 5:
- YOFO camp for freshmen from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria.
- Pre-orientation for 9th through 12th grade students from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6:
- Ninth grade from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 10th grade from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- 11th grade from noon to 1 p.m.
- 12th grade from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Carencro High
Monday, August 5:
- Students with last names A through F in 10th, 11th and 12th grades from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the cafeteria.
- Students with last names G through M in 10th, 11th and 12th grades from 10 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria.
- Students with last names N through Z in 10th, 11th and 12th grades from noon to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Tuesday, August 6:
- Ninth grade students from 8 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria.
Ovey Comeaux High
Tuesday, August 6:
- Ninth grade students from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the cafeteria.
- 10th, 11th and 12th grade students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Southside High
Tuesday, August 6:
- Ninth grade students from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the cafeteria.
- Students with last names A through L in 10th, 11th and 12th grades from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria.
- Students with last names M through Z in 10th, 11th and 12th grades from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Judice Middle
Saturday, August 10:
- Sixth grade students from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the auditorium.
- Seventh and eighth grade students from noon to 2 p.m. in the auditorium.
Gallet Elementary
Wednesday, August 7:
- New student orientation from 10 a.m. to noon.