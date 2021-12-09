While use of the state’s “simulated” school performance scores will be limited because of pandemic impacts, the Lafayette Parish School System is claiming a victory from the numbers after Early College Academy made gains to become the state’s highest performing school.

The simulated scores, which were shared with school districts last week, are based on LEAP 2025 standardized testing from spring 2021. Standardized tests weren’t given in 2020 because of school closures tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana Department of Education leaders shared caveats that the results should be used primarily for information and planning purposes. The data isn’t directly comparable to previous years, the state said, because of higher than average non-participation rates in state testing, modified student growth measurements and waivers on graduation requirements across the state, among other reasons.

School performance scores plunge in pandemic school year, especially for virtual learners Nearly three out of four public schools and districts showed drops in their school performance scores in the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 school y…

Less emphasis is also being placed on the data because the calculations will not be used to assign performance letter grades on the traditional A-F scale for either schools or districts this year. Louisiana was one of 47 states to receive a waiver to shelve official school performance tallies for the year from the U.S. Department of Education.

While the data comes with conditions, the Lafayette Parish School System praised Early College Academy for its continued upward growth and strong performance.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair in a statement praised the ECA students for continuing to “rise to the occasion of meeting serious intellectual challenges” and school leadership for “having a solid academic plan in place and staying focused on achieving the goals of that plan.”

Early College Academy, which was tied with Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Jefferson Parish and Caddo Parish Magnet High School for the state’s second highest performance score in 2019, scored 132.7 points in the numerical rating category for 2021, netting the school an “A” rating in a normal year and outpacing other schools to take over the top performing spot from Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans.

ECA’s performance increased by .8 points when compared to 2019’s report, per state data.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Early College Academy, where students attend classes at South Louisiana Community College and graduate with a high school diploma and associate's degree, has been a repeat strong performer for the district. In fall 2019, the school was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in the exemplary high performing schools category.

Louisiana's top school board could pick new leader amid investigation of emergency contracts Louisiana's top school board may pick a president this month against the backdrop of an investigation that has divided current president Sandy…

“Three years ago, we set a goal to be the best school in the state; today, our efforts have paid off. Our teachers and students take teaching and learning seriously, but we also maintain a healthy work hard, play hard mentality…We know we have more room for improvement, but, today, we are going to savor the feeling of being number one!” Principal Alex Melton said in a prepared statement.

LPSS overall was one of 17 school districts that saw their simulated scores grow compared to performance from the 2018-2019 school year, in a pool of 68 parish and municipality-based districts. Among those that saw increases, Lafayette had the fifth-highest point growth, the data showed.

The Lafayette Parish School System saw a 2.7 point increase in the combined district performance score, rising from a 78.9 in 2019 to an 81.6 in 2021, which would keep the district in the “B” scoring category in a normal year.

First LEAP scores are out. See how LPSS students fared during the year of COVID Initial LEAP testing data released this week showed widespread declines in students achieving mastery across subjects around the state, includ…

The superintendent in a statement praised the hard work of teachers, staff, students and families for their steps to grow and prevent learning loss during the pandemic. She said the district recognizes that significant work remains and leaders are working diligently to create as many opportunities for remediation and enrichment as possible.

“I am extremely proud of our school system, which despite many barriers to learning, pushed hard for students. While we celebrate the overall increase in student performance, we understand the importance of the critical work that lies ahead and urge our entire Lafayette community to continue to work collaboratively in the best interest of the students we serve. We must remain focused on making decisions that impact our students in the most positive way,” Trosclair said.

School-level results were split roughly in half, with 21 schools and programs seeing their simulated scores increase over their 2018-2019 school year performance and 20 schools seeing a decline.

One school, Evangeline Elementary, maintained the same score. Two schools, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary and Martial F. Billeaud Elementary, did not have data to assess either growth or decline because both opened in the 2019-2020 school year.