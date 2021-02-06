Theodore Foster’s early introduction to Acadiana has included teaching at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette during a global health crisis; experiencing a community that suffered a racially charged, fatal police shooting of a local black man; and now participating in an unquiet controversy involving a public discussion about voting rights that he was supposed to help lead at the local library.
Fear not: Foster, 33, an African American studies assistant professor, was born and reared in Birmingham, Alabama, a smoky industrial center that once bore the derisive name “Bombingham” for dynamite attacks there on Black people during the 1950s and 1960s. He’s well familiar with contentious public issues.
It was in Birmingham that four Black girls were killed in a White supremacist bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church; it was there that “Bull” Connor, public safety commissioner, ordered firehoses to be turned against Black children who were marching in opposition to segregation. It was there that the city elected its first Black mayor after a police shooting of a Black resident.
So Foster came about his interest in Black history, culture and voting rights honestly, having walked the same streets where so much of the most important moments in the nation’s civil rights history occurred. Lafayette is a different town, he said, with a different history and demographics from Birmingham. But he likes his new home city and wants to play an important part in it.
“Lafayette feels a lot like Montgomery. It’s a small Southern town, but not too small for me. I appreciate that. Lafayette history and culture — I’m interested in that,” he said. “There are ways, too, in which the colonial past influences the present. In Birmingham, it was the Civil War and industry. Here, it’s sugar cane and oil.”
He’s interested in exploring not just Lafayette and its historic neighborhoods but also the towns and rural hamlets that surround it: Opelousas, Abbeville and others. There’s a depth of culture here, he said, that invites newcomers, adding, “I’ve always wanted to teach at a place like this.”
In large part, his UL students — at least several who responded to the website “Rate My Professor,” believe Foster is in the right place. They rated him a bit above average. Some call him a “caring” professor who assigns challenging texts: There is no easy A in his classroom: You’ve got to do the reading and respond to challenges he sets before them. Some students — some community members, too — may not like intellectual and social challenges.
“Nice guy, awesome lectures, a lot of writing instead of memorization,” one response read.
“He tends to answer questions with questions and I hate that,” wrote another. “Tests are usually open ended so not reading is not a choice.”
Foster’s road to Lafayette traveled through his hometown, where he earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, then turned north for his master’s at Ohio State University. He taught as an adjunct at UAB, then headed north again to prestigious Northwestern University near Chicago for his doctorate. His scholarly interests include African American history and civil rights history but also Black culture: dance, immigration justice groups, the “broader Black freedom movement, feminism and more.”
“I’ve enjoyed returning to the South,” he said. “It has a huge impact on how I think about race, resistance and contemporary struggles.”
In the summer, he’ll be researching “Projecting Archives: The Politics of Black Chicago History, Memory and Civil Rights,” a project supported by the Black Metropolis Research Consortium.
Of late, Foster has found himself at the center of the public library controversy over a program, funded by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, that will center on public discussion of books related to the topic “Who Gets to Vote?” It will involve voting rights and some uncomfortable issues of race. The library’s Board of Control declined the grant money because, some members said, the discussion would not involve presenting two sides of the issue, which they said was a prerequisite for hosting the program. Foster, they suggested, would present a liberal side without an intellectual and ideological foil.
The board’s action drew widespread criticism from disparate sources that included the American Library Association, the Washington Post and even UL President Joseph Savoie, who defended his faculty member and the idea of public discussion of contentious issues. So did state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette.
Now that public discussion is apparently headed to the Edith DuPre Library at UL, which has secured the grant that the local library turned down. Foster said such public discussions provide an opportunity to help the community. Event details will follow.
“We need to give space for people to be heard,” Foster said. “I don’t get the sense that this community has opened up avenues for everyone.”
He said in cities like Chicago, young Black people flock to public events to weigh in with their opinions.
“We could do a better job, this city,” he said. “Black folk have to be heard. In terms of community discussion, book discussions about Black history are woefully lacking in this area.
“There is a sense of indifference. It starts at the top and trickles down.”
He was especially proud that UL and its president weighed in on the side of public discussion.
“I’m not new to the South’s politics, racial politics, Black politics. I’m teaching mostly Black students in an area where they are thirsty for Black history. I feel I am serving an important purpose here.”