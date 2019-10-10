The Lafayette Parish School Board voted on several large budget items at its monthly meeting Wednesday, approving over $14 million for wing additions at two schools while rejecting a bid to move six portable buildings to Southside High.
The school board voted 2-6 on the Southside bid approval, effectively scuttling the plan to move six portable classroom buildings to the high school campus. Board members Jeremy Hidalgo and Elroy Broussard voted in favor of moving forward with the plan; board member Erick Knezek was absent.
The board originally approved moving the portables in an 8-0 vote in January, citing the need to utilize the remaining USDA funds available for the Southside project. The funds are earmarked for capital needs at the high school and cannot be used elsewhere or for other purposes on the campus, Hidalgo said.
On Wednesday, the board rejected the $628,250 low bid from JC Construction, LLC to complete the project.
Board members Tommy Angelle and Britt Latiolais questioned spending all the remaining USDA dollars on relocating the portable buildings when the funds could be used for other facility needs. The USDA funding is available for use until 2021, giving the board time to assess the situation, they said.
Another concern for board members was that the project would require approximately $260,000 from the Self-Funded Construction Fund budget to cover updated cost estimates to install sidewalks, canopies, electrical hookups and other needs for the portable buildings, according to Billy Guidry, assistant superintendent for business services.
Hidalgo, whose district includes Southside High, said he’s concerned that not taking proactive measures to prepare the campus for its growing student population could force conversations about rezoning in the next couple years rather than further down the line.
“No one wants the portable buildings,” he said. “I don’t want the portable buildings, but we don’t want rezoning more than we don’t want the portable buildings.”
“I’m doing it to afford as many students as possible, up to 2,000, the opportunity to attend Southside High School,” Hidalgo said.
He said he plans to bring the issue before the board again in his final two months as a member. Hidalgo said he didn’t have a firm grasp of what that proposal would look like, but likely he’d propose using half or a portion of the available funding to transport fewer portable classroom buildings to the campus.
Hidalgo declined to run for school board re-election to run for the newly created parish council.
Discussion about possible changes to Southside, Comeaux enrollment pushed to next year as district waits for data
The board member said just prior to the meeting’s start he was informed Southside High’s leadership had plans to adjust the school’s organization and classroom scheduling to possibly accommodate “up to 1,900” students in the existing facility.
He didn’t have details about the possible plans.
“This is not an issue today,” Hidalgo said. “Southside is not overcrowded.”
Discussions about space at Southside High and the school’s possible overcrowding have been ongoing. At the Sept. 11 school board meeting, board members and school system demographer Mike Hefner said more information is needed on student populations and area growth before there’s further discussion about major changes, like rezoning, involving Southside High.
As of Sept. 10, Southside’s student capacity was about 1,438 and its student population was at 1,686, chief administrative officer Jennifer Gardner said at the September board meeting. The capacity estimate was based on a 29:1 student-to-teacher ratio for instructional classrooms. It doesn’t consider that the gymnasium and other learning spaces may be able to comfortably fit more students for physical education and other courses, she said.
While the board jettisoned the portable building project for the time being, members did approve over $14.3 million for wing addition projects at Broadmoor Elementary and L.J. Alleman Middle in a 7-0 vote without discussion. Board members Tehmi Chassion and Erick Knezek were absent for the vote.
The approved expenditures included $6.95 million to replace 25 portable classrooms at Broadmoor Elementary and $7.37 million to replace 26 portable classrooms at L.J. Alleman Middle. The vote was to approve the figures as the guaranteed maximum construction costs for both projects.
The Lemoine Company was also awarded contracts to execute both builds Wednesday. Architecture firms MBSB Group and Architects Beazley Moliere are handling the Broadmoor and L.J. Alleman projects, respectively.
The Lemoine Company was previously approved as the “contract manager at risk” for both projects, meaning they were hired to work in tandem with the contracted architects to ensure the building designs fell within budget during the design phase, planning and facilities director Kyle Bordelon said.
The cost for the Broadmoor project included a $450,000 funding increase for six items not originally included in the project plan.
They included relocating electrical service for the entire building, replacing the mower storage building, additional work for the foundation of the building pad, additional paving for the faculty parking lot, installation of a secure front entrance and replacement of door hardware in existing building for security upgrades.
The wing additions are part of a larger district mission to reduce the number of portable buildings at nine elementary and middle schools across the school system. Ground has already been broken at Woodvale Elementary, Ridge Elementary, Acadian Middle, Evangeline Elementary and Katharine Drexel Elementary.
The projects are all operating on a roughly 12-month timeline and are expected to be ready for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. In addition to Broadmoor Elementary and L.J. Alleman Middle, additions are also planned at Edgar Martin Middle and Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary. These projects have not begun construction.