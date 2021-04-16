The Lafayette Parish School System is advancing plans to consolidate its office space after the school board on Thursday approved the sale of the district’s current central office on Chaplin Drive and the purchase of a new building.

The board approved the property transactions in an 8-0 vote; board member Britt Latiolais was absent. The school system will move forward with the sale of its current central office at 113 Chaplin Drive to the Lafayette Airport and the Vermilion Conference Center on 326 Gauthier Road to the City of Lafayette, as well as the purchase of the multistory Energy Plaza office building at 202 Rue Iberville.

The Chaplin Drive property will provide the airport over 10 acres of adjacent property for potential future expansion, while the Gauthier Road property will allow the city to expand an adjacent facility as local government plans for the upcoming widening of I-49, the agenda said.

“This gives the Lafayette Parish School Board (LPSB) the ability to consolidate office staff in a more efficient facility and divest itself of a long-shuttered school, and a central office that no longer meets the needs of the school system. This is being accomplished with no projected net effect on the LPSB budget,” the board document said.

The school system projects the sale of the Chaplin Drive and Gauthier Road properties will net the school system $5.7 million to support the purchase of the Rue Iberville office space. The building is being sold at $4.59 million, almost $1 million below the building’s appraised value.

The sale price was reduced partly because the building requires $68,000 in exterior repairs and a roof replacement estimated at $350,000, both of which will be covered from the roofing contingency item in the capital improvements fund, meeting documents said.

The funds leftover from the building’s purchase, roughly $1.12 million, will be combined with funds previously budgeted to renovate the Chaplin Drive office, debt service and rental revenue from existing tenants in the Energy Plaza building to overhaul the new office space, which includes basic renovations, constructing and retrofitting a new board room, and relocation, technology and furniture, fixtures and equipment costs.

The total cost to overall the new building sits at $3.58 million, according to board documents.

Until the office space is ready, the school system plans to lease back its Chaplin Drive office and warehouses on the property from the airport for $3.5 per sq. ft. for the office space, $2 per sq. ft. for the maintenance and warehouse facilities and $1 per sq. ft for ancillary spaces.

As part of the sale, LPSS must clean up “a few environmental issues” at the sites before the sales are finalized and asbestos at the Chaplin Drive office and Vermilion Conference Center will be removed once the sites are vacated. The removal will be funded by the 1987 sales tax dedicated to asbestos removal, board documents said.

In addition to properties associated with the consolidation push, the school system also voted 8-0 to sell an 11.36-acre plot of land north of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary and west of the Isaac Verot Coulee that the city is eyeing for use as a detention pond for flood mitigation in the area. The school system said the property was previously leased to the city as a park.

The city is slated to purchase the property for $600,000 after an independent appraisal. An intergovernmental agreement between the city and LPSS will allow the school system to continue to use the property for recreational purposes.

Money from that sale will support the construction of a new field house or track equipment storage facility for Comeaux High School, after the board approved the measure in an 8-0 vote.