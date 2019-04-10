The Lafayette Parish School Board onWednesday whittled the candidate pool for interim superintendent down to two finalists.

Irma Trosclair and Bart Thibodeaux will be interviewed during a special school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 24. The meeting will be open to the public and will be live streamed, board President Justin Centanni said.

Trosclair received eight votes and Thibodeaux received seven votes. Every board member voted for both candidates, except Tehmi Chassion, who cast only a single vote for Trosclair. Board member Erick Knezek was absent from the meeting.

Before the vote, the board elected to advance only two candidates out of the remaining pool of five options. Nine candidates originally submitted their names for consideration, but KPEL reported Tuesday Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau was removing his bid.

Vermilion superintendent withdraws application for Lafayette job One of the nine candidates for interim Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent has withdrawn his application, according to KPEL.

Three candidates were removed — Isaac Carrier, of Spring, Texas; Larry E. Dichiara, of Auburn, Alabama; and Dee Oscar Fowler, of Madison, Alabama — because they didn’t meet the eligibility requirements to serve as a superintendent in Louisiana, Centanni said.

Certain certifications were not submitted to the school system in time for the candidates to be eligible, he said.

Trosclair is assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Lafayette. She joined the school system in 2016 as its first school improvement administrator. Before that, she was principal at South Crowley Elementary School and worked for 10 years at Eunice Elementary School.

Thibodeaux is the Lafayette school system's director of special education and was previously a school administrator in Acadia Parish.

The applicant chosen will take the place of Donald Aguillard, who is retiring May 17 when his contract expires. Aguillard has served as superintendent since May 2015.

Aguillard was superintendent of schools in St. Mary Parish from 2004 to 2015 and worked 28 years as an administrator and teacher in Lafayette Parish.

There’s not a strict timeline to select an interim superintendent, but Centanni said the School Board wants to allow for a transition period between the selection and Aguillard’s retirement.

Centanni said board members are looking for someone who can keep things moving smoothly and continue the positive progress the School Board has been pursuing, he said.

“We’re looking for someone that can keep the ship going in the same direction Dr. Aguillard has us pointing and make sure we get off to a smooth start for the next school year,” he said.

The applicant chosen would be under contract from May 18, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

The School Board, whose members are up for election this fall, voted in February to hire a temporary replacement to allow the new School Board members who take office in January to choose the superintendent they will be working with during their terms.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions for the candidates to Centanni at jcentanni@lpssonline.com no later than five calendar days prior to the April 24 interviews.