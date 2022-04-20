The three Acadiana educators named semifinalists for Louisiana’s 2023 Teacher of the Year each took a circuitous route to become teachers in the region, journeys that now enrich their work in the classroom.
Each year, the Louisiana Department of Education honors teachers and principals through state recognition programs, selecting a teacher and principal to represent the state for the year.
This year, three of the 24 semifinalists for Louisiana Teacher of the Year are from the Acadiana region: Emee Aswell of Ville Platte High in Evangeline Parish, Nicolas Launay of North Lewis Elementary in Iberia Parish and Stacy Stutes of Woodvale Elementary in Lafayette Parish.
Emee Aswell, Ville Platte High School in Ville Platte, Evangeline Parish
Emee Aswell’s teaching career began over 14,000 miles away from Ville Platte.
Aswell grew up on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English and working as an educator for 11 years before an opportunity arose to move to the United States to teach in 2008. She began her U.S. career in Baton Rouge, then moved to Evangeline Parish in 2013.
The English I and technical writing educator said teaching in America was an adjustment.
In the Philippines, teachers focus strictly on classroom instruction without the added responsibilities of parent engagement, overseeing student discipline and other classroom management needs, she said. Aswell put her head down, studying the American education system, learning from fellow teachers and working her hardest to become the best teacher possible.
She said she looks for a similar drive from her students.
“What is important to me as their teacher is to see their willingness to be successful,” she said.
Aswell encourages that drive by focusing her classroom approach on relationship building, both one-on-one and with the community. Aswell said she tries to extend her students’ sense of community beyond the classroom by bringing in local leaders, like elected officials and business representatives.
She said she works to bring a positive spirit to the classroom each day. The Evangeline Parish community has been welcoming, kind and supportive since Aswell moved there roughly nine years ago, and the educator wants her students to feel similarly embraced in her classroom.
Even if she’s carrying her own emotional baggage, she said she’s mindful to set that aside and enter the classroom with a clean slate so she can help the teens carry whatever is weighing them down so they can focus on their learning.
“My patient heart belongs to the kids. I am very dedicated to them. Seeing them grow, seeing them improve and develop certain skills — that makes my day. I am here because I want to help them shape their future. That’s our role as teachers,” Aswell said.
Nicolas Launay, North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia, Iberia Parish
Nicolas Launay’s teaching career has taken him around the world. Originally from France, Launay has taught in Nicaragua, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries.
Three years ago, Launay and his family moved to New Iberia for a position in the French immersion program at North Lewis Elementary. Launay works with fifth-grade students and his wife teaches kindergarten at the same school.
The French educator said he sees his role as community-centered; it’s not just about what he does in the classroom, but about showing support to his students at their sporting events and other big moments and making a point to get to know their families.
Those relationships help build the children’s confidence and help them be more open emotionally when at school, Launay said.
“I want the students’ success. I really think success is not just about a pencil and paper. It’s more about being happy in life. I like to know their life outside school. It’s putting their life in context…When I can make a connection with the family too, it’s always positive for the kids,” he said.
Inside the classroom, Launay said he encourages each child to be an active participant in their education by providing ample opportunities for debate and discussion, creating openings to connect lessons to students’ interests and pushing them to think critically and question things.
He also emphasizes that the French language and French heritage are alive in the region, both by bringing French speakers into the classroom and by introducing his students to community spaces where French is spoken, like the French Table in New Iberia.
The bedrock of Launay’s teaching approach is investing in relationships with his students and treating their emotions with respect. By giving them space to express themselves, he’s better able to serve the whole child, he said.
“I feel like we’re on the same balance. I hate to make myself more important than them maybe because I’m an adult with a position and they’re just students…We’re talking about democracy outside the classroom so I really want there to be democracy inside the classroom,” Launay said.
Stacy Stutes, Woodvale Elementary School in Lafayette, Lafayette Parish
Stacy Stutes said she always felt a call to teach, but as a young person, she was discouraged from entering the field because of the low salary potential. Instead, she followed her natural communication skills first into television news, then into a corporate position with Shell.
Despite enjoying a successful career, that voice calling her to teach never went away.
In 2008, Stutes accepted a severance package and moved back to Lafayette, where she decided to explore teaching. She started slowly, first substituting, then working as a paraprofessional before attending night school to earn an alternative certificate to teach.
“I wanted to do something good for people who needed me. You can always make money for the big company, and that’s all well and good, but I really wanted to be more hands-on and actually see the people I’m trying to help and see that I have helped,” she said.
Stutes has now been teaching for 13 years, the last five at Woodvale Elementary, and currently teaches fourth grade ELA. She said she operates by the philosophy “engage, guide and get out of the way.”
She first captures the students’ interest by dressing in character to celebrate the launch of a new unit, encouraging performance while reading aloud and working interactive and movement-based activities into her lessons. Then, she facilitates peer-to-peer learning, before stepping aside to let the kids take a leadership role in their learning.
“I’m a million-word reader just like some of the kids. I do AR with the kids. I have about 540 AR points this school year. I want to lead by example…I had a kid who said earlier this year, ‘I never knew writing could be this much fun.’ That’s the job,” the Woodvale teacher said.
Stutes weaves knowledge from her corporate past into the classroom by giving her students pointers on how to present professionally and how to appear confident while trying to find the right words when addressing someone.
She also makes suggestions for potential future career paths based on the activities the children enjoy in the classroom.
“I’m trying to give them skills they can use throughout their schooling and when they go out into the real world,” Stutes said.