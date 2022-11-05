Torrie Johnson will come full circle next spring when she hands out the first Women in IT scholarship at South Louisiana Community College.
Johnson, a technical project manager Level 2 at Cox Communications, was on the receiving end of a scholarship that helped her complete her associate’s degree in information technology at SLCC in 2013. Later, she completed online bachelor’s and master’s degrees in related fields and worked her way up the ladder in public and private enterprise.
“During my time in the IT world, I’ve noticed there were not many women around. I was constantly surrounded by men,” she said. “I wanted to encourage women to look into IT and to let them know that it was possible, let them know that it is something they can do.”
That’s why Johnson established the $500 scholarship at her former college, where she studied a few years after her graduation from Beau Chene High School in St. Landry Parish and after taking time off to help an ailing parent. She said she needed financial aid because of the disabilities her parents suffered. She worked 30 hours a week while attending SLCC.
SLCC enthusiasts are especially proud when graduates not only succeed in their chosen careers, but when they return to help others who follow in their footsteps. About three in every four students at SLCC represent the first generation of their family to attend college.
Morgan Wampler, SLCC development officer, said in the short time she has worked at SLCC, many private individuals have stepped up to establish scholarships, which can be done for a base of as little as $500.
How much can a $500 scholarship do for a student? A lot. In literature that it sends to prospective donors, SLCC notes that for $25, students can pay for a fee to match their skills to relevant courses. For $50, a workforce prep student can buy steel-toe boots for work. For $125, a student without a car can buy a bike. For $250, culinary arts students can buy chef whites and tools.
Wampler said SLCC students have until Nov. 15 to apply for scholarships that will be presented in the spring. She said some 80 to 90 scholarships are presented each semester, with total value of some $80,000 to $100,000 each semester. Faculty and staff support four scholarships.
The scholarships flow through the SLCC Foundation: Partners donate to the foundation, which has operated since 2003. The foundation operates the scholarships and chooses recipients. Over the past decade, scholarship support has increased tenfold, Wampler said.
Scholarships might be distributed based on program of study, academic need, the applicant’s gender or where he or she lives.
Donors can be local companies, civic organizations or private agencies. After One Acadiana contributed to SLCC scholarships, SLCC spokeswoman Anne Falgout said, several individual members of One Acadiana followed suit.
“We see tons of support” from civic groups, Wampler said. “They are here to support the community and so are we.”
Wampler and Falgout said attendance on the day that scholarships are awarded can be huge. SLCC has moved around campus to find larger venues so that everyone can squeeze in. Students, donors, families, faculty and staff attend.
“When we award scholarships, we ask the students to send hand-written thank-you letters to donors. We ask them to explain who they are and what they are studying. It can be really personal,” Wampler said.
“It is so much more than a financial investment. Students, when they get the phone call, are crying. Oftentimes, they can’t believe someone they don’t know took a chance on them,” she said. “Lots of students don’t have a support system, so it’s beautiful that someone makes an impact in the community.
“The scholarship reception is the favorite thing we do,” she said.
She said in 2022, 801 students applied for scholarships;181 scholarships were awarded. She said that shows the level of support, but it also demonstrates the level of need.
Johnson said she remains ever grateful for SLCC’s impact on her life. The education, she said, was “superb.” She landed a job a few months after graduation and was prepared for work on Day No. 1. Then she continued her education online.
She said when she thinks about earning a scholarship, she still “tears up.” When she realizes she will provide a scholarship for someone else, she’s doubly emotional.
“I want what I had here so much for someone else,” she said. “I want someone else to reach their goal.”
Wampler said those interested in funding a scholarship should call her at her SLCC Foundation office, 337-521-9635.