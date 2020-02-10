The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts on Monday announced the finalists for its 2020 Art Contest. The finalists — including four students from Lafayette — will share $45,000 in college scholarships.
There will be a scholarship awards luncheon March 21, after which the 15 entries — 10 seniors and five juniors — will travel to exhibits at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.
2020 Art Contest Finalists:
1. Brooks Ritter, senior, Southside High School, Youngsville
2. Dustin Delgado, senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies, Gretna
3. Ethan Diliberto, senior, Christ Episcopal School, Covington
4. Malachi Long, senior, Senior West Ouachita High School, West Monroe
5. Mary Usher, senior, St. Joseph's Academy, Baton Rouge
6. Jeffrey Lowe, senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport
7. Nathan Ranel, senior, Denham Springs High School, Denham Spring
8. Madeline McHugh, senior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
9. Sloan Hall, senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport
10. Zoe Treitler, senior, Lakeshore High School, Mandeville
11. Elise Theriot, junior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
12. Morrah Burton-Edwards, junior, Lusher Charter School, New Orleans
13. Gabriel Davis, junior, Riverdale High School, Jefferson
14. Diana Mayer, junior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
15. Maggie Cassuto, junior, West Ouachita High School, West Monroe