Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College says that classes will resume for students on Friday, Sept. 25.
Classes will be online only for students at its main campus in Lake Charles with in-person and online classes taking place at the college's Jennings and Oakdale campuses.
SOWELA says it has completed a thorough assessment of the damage from Hurricane Laura to its main campus in Lake Charles and the instructional sites in Jennings and Oakdale.
Major repairs are underway at the campus in Lake Charles, where several of the 13 buildings reportedly sustained moderate to major roof or structural damage.
One building, Arts and Humanities, may be at risk, officials said. It was among the first new buildings since he arrived in Lake Charles in 2012. That building was constructed in 2014 and sustained the most damage after most of the roof came off.
Elsewhere on campus, the Nursing and Allied Health building sustained exterior damage but may be usable by year’s end. There was no apparent major damage to the Phillips 66 Process Technology building. There was window damage and some water damage to the Regional Training Center. The automotive technology building was OK.
Because of significant damage to the main campus buildings in Lake Charles, on-campus classes in Lake Charles will not resume. Minimal damage was also reported on the Oakdale campus which houses programs such as forest technology, industrial instrumentation technology and practical nursing.
School officials say that SOWELA’s Morgan Smith Instructional Site in Jennings was spared any significant damage.
Fall classes that began face-to-face on the main campus in Lake Charles will be converted to online instruction only, where possible, until the buildings are ready for use, officials said.
Students will be notified, via Canvas, whether their Lake Charles face-to-face classes will be converted to online instruction.
The college says additional details will be published in the coming weeks, along with an updated academic calendar on www.sowela.edu.
In person, hybrid and online classes that started the fall semester in August at Jennings and Oakdale will resume also on Sept. 25.
Anyone needing assistance can contactinfo@sowela.edu.
The college's three campus have been closed since Aug. 28.