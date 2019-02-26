Acadiana residents with concerns about public education will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns Thursday at a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy.
It's the second in a series of 11 town halls being conducted across the state by a group called the Louisiana Public School Coalition.
The group "collectively represents the interests of tens of thousands of education professional, paraprofessionals, employees, lawmakers and retirees," according to a news release. This includes the Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of Principals, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.
The town halls are intended to "spur solutions-oriented discussions with legislators and members of the public around funding, teacher/employee pay raises and recruitment and retention of teachers," the release said.
Questions may be submitted in advance at http://bit.ly/LATownHallQuestions.
Other town halls across the state include:
- March 12 — New Orleans
- March 14 — Metairie
- March 19 — Baton Rouge
- March 21 — Monroe
- March 26 — Lake Charles and LaPlace
- March 28 — Mandeville
- April 2 — Shreveport
- April 4 — Houma