The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will celebrate Spring 2021 Commencement with several ceremonies over two days at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.
Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges and its Graduate School.
Ceremonies for six academic colleges are set for May 14; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held May 15.
Spring 2021 ceremonies were originally planned to be held on those days outdoors at Cajun Field and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, however, loosened COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings on Tuesday, April 26.
Tickets will no longer be required for any Spring 2021 ceremonies.
In addition:
- Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.
- Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.
- Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venues.
A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.
May 14
Cajundome
- 8 a.m. – College of Engineering
- 1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts
- 6 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Cajundome Convention Center
- 8 a.m. – College of the Arts
- 1 p.m. – College of Education
- 6 p.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
May 15
Cajundome
- 8 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- 6 p.m. – Graduate School
Cajundome Convention Center
- 8 a.m. – University College
Parking for members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center will be at Cajun Field.
The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.
Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies will be live streamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page and the Cajundome's website.
